Government criticised for '€450m giveaway' to developers

The Government has been strongly criticised for providing a "€450m giveaway" to developers at a time when families are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.
The Opposition has rounded on Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, lashing out at his Croí Cónaithe scheme, which will provide up to €144,000 per apartment to developers.
The support aims to deliver up to 5,000 apartments in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford that have planning permission but have been deemed not economically viable to build.
Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O'Callaghan said the "off-the-wall" scheme would simply guarantee profits for developers.
"Not only does the State bail out developers when property prices collapse, it now bails out developers when apartment prices have reached all-time highs," he told the Dáil.
Instead of providing funds to developers, he suggested the State should buy out the sites and planning permissions which would provide the additional supply needed and would create downward pressure on rents and house prices.
Responding, Mr O'Brien said there is a dearth of apartments to buy in core urban areas, but there is a high number of planning permissions already granted that could meet much of this supply if activated.
He said the planned scheme is a short- to medium-term measure aimed at increasing the supply and stressed that those looking to buy a home would benefit from the measures.
He said that where an apartment costs €350,000 to develop but the market rate is €250,000, then the person buying it will pay €250,000, with the State providing the remainder.
Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin described the proposal as the "craziest housing scheme" he has seen in his six years as a TD.
"This is the most quintessential Fianna Fáil policy we have seen since the halcyon days of the so-called Celtic Tiger government."
Richard Boyd Barrett accused the Government of returning to the "utterly disastrous developer-led policies" that led to the economic crash in 2008.
Independent TD Sean Canney argued that housing should be development-led and not developer-led.
"If the €450m in funding was made available in my constituency in Co Galway, it would build the infrastructure for the wastewater treatment plants that we need in our towns and villages in order to build houses."
Referring to the number of short-term holiday lets available in comparison to long-term rental properties, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said: "We have an incredibly ludicrous situation in which families are staying in hotels and tourists are staying in homes."