Cabinet signs off on deal for National Maternity Hospital

The Cabinet has approved the deal for the National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

A meeting held on Tuesday morning saw the deal signed off by ministers after a two week delay mired in controversy.

The Government’s plan proposed to co-locate the new NMH at St Vincent’s Elm Park campus and to lease the land from St Vincent’s for 299 years at €10 per year, which the Government argues effectively amounts to ownership.

Concerns have been raised about the possibility of religious ethos interfering in decisions made at the new maternity hospital.

It comes as Eamon Ryan said Neasa Hourigan should respect the wishes of her government colleagues over the National Maternity Hospital.

Ms Hourigan is yet undecided whether she will vote with the Government on a Sinn Féin motion that calls on the hospital to be located on state land.

The Green Party leader said he “respects” the concerns of Ms Hourigan “but you also listen to other colleagues who say no, we shouldn’t pause” on the need for a new facility.

“We listen to different voices and you respect those who don’t agree, but I believe we should proceed,” he said.

“There has been clarification in the last two weeks. That was good thing around that issue, what is clinically appropriate.

“At all times this was led by medics and often the same metrics such in female medics who le out in the repeal campaign saying this is the best approach.

“We should listen to them.

“We have to wait to see what Cabinet says. I think there's a lot of clarification in the last week so that was a good thing.”

The NMH is currently located at Holles Street in Dublin city centre in a 130-year-old building that has been deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The new hospital is set to be co-located alongside St Vincent’s Hospital in the south of the city, but the previous ownership of the site by the Religious Sisters of Charity has led to concerns from some about the potential influence of a Catholic ethos within the new hospital and whether that would be compatible with the provision of services such as elective abortion.

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) recently completed the legal transfer of the Religious Sisters of Charity’s shareholding in the group to a new charitable company, St Vincent’s Holdings CLG.