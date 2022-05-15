Government unsure about removing 'clinically appropriate' phrase from maternity hospital deal

The government has not yet decided to remove the phrase “clinically appropriate” from the deal on the National Maternity Hospital.

Although the final details are still to be worked out, the government is to press ahead with the deal despite opposition and widespread public concerns.

The cabinet is expected to approve the memo on Tuesday that will see the state sign a 299-year lease to build the hospital on the St Vincent’s Hospital site in Dublin.

Despite reports that there will be arrangements made to remove the phrase “clinically appropriate” from the agreement amid concerns there could be issues further down the road about provisions of abortion care, a senior cabinet source has told the Irish Examiner that no such decision has been made yet.

Supporters of the deal say the phrase “clinically appropriate” is the accurate phrase to use to ensure that all services necessary for a modern maternity hospital will be provided into the future and those which are legally available in the state now.

Last week in the Dáil, during a questions and answers session, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he accepted the concern about the lack of a definition of what constitutes “clinically appropriate” in terms of the services to be offered to women treated in the new hospital.

He said however, he could not give a commitment in the Dáil, to altering the documents but said he would reflect on the matter.

Sinn Fein will table a motion this week calling on the government to ensure the new facility is a public hospital on public land which is likely to be defeated despite discomfort by some government TDs on the issue. Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan is yet undecided whether she will back the deal, her colleague, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin confirmed on Friday she would support the agreement, despite initial reservations.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the government had been transparent with the public and it was time to move on with the deal.

“It's been almost eight years now that the discussions have been underway in relation to securing the sale of the hospital,” he said.

“We have about 8000 babies and women in Holles Street every year and every delay in that means a year or more delays in terms of actually being able to advance the facility. So I think there's been a really good discussion over the last two weeks. All of the key documents have been put out there. I think many of the questions and reassurances that were necessary have been provided so I certainly hope the Cabinet on Tuesday will be able to make a decision that is really really essential for women’s health.”

Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane told RTÉ’s Week in Politics programme that the “there are genuine concerns and they're deep concerns that are held by many people across the board, particularly women… nobody wants to delay the building of national maternity hospital, but we have to get it right.

“Women in this state when it comes to health care have been wronged since forever. We have to get this right for them now.”