Mary Lou McDonald calls for Citizens' Assembly on united Ireland border poll

Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Taoiseach to convene a Citizens' Assembly to examine a united Ireland border poll in the wake of the Northern Ireland elections.

The Sinn Féin leader has also strongly urged the DUP to work to restore the Northern Ireland Executive as quickly as possible, adding that Michelle O'Neill will lead her team of elected MLA to Stormont tomorrow.

Asked about the fact that the DUP has refused to say whether it will accept Ms O'Neill as First Minister, Ms McDonald said this shows that "a section of political unionism is only interested in the democratic process when they come out on top or they're only interested in working together when it's on their terms."

She said it is now "essential" that DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson makes it "crystal clear" that his party will go into an Assembly with Ms O'Neill as First Minister.

Asked about the concerns raised by the DUP around the Brexit protocol, she said "their political posturing means that people across society, workers, families and communities will suffer, to me that is a terrible vista and is unacceptable".

"The DUP is an outlier. The DUP is on their own amongst the other parties in taking this stance, the rest of us realise that whatever our points of divergence or difference, all of know full well that there is a widespread popular expectation, a correct expectation that people roll up their sleeves and get back to work and start delivering on the bread and butter issues."

Ms McDonald claimed that refusing to get the executive back up and running will "not change the protocol on iota" and Mr Donaldson knows this.

She said the selection of a Nationalist First Minister will be symbolic but it "moves beyond symbolism" as she said it is a test of "equality" and "commitment to power sharing".

"It's very important that the DUP which have emerged as the second largest party demonstrate respect and including by agreeing to serve in that joint office with a Republican First Minister.

"I think that is more than symbolism for wider society because it sends out a very, very clear message to everyone from all communities of all political perspectives and none that equality and sharing power, parity of esteem, all of that good stuff that has its roots in the Good Friday Agreement that we are all committed to that, not just rhetorically, but in deeds as well as word."

Turning to the possibility of a border poll, Ms McDonald told Newstalk's On the Record show that the "most important thing" now is that politicians on both sides of the border accept that "we are in times of very profound change".

"That change has to be managed, because we've seen for example, in the Brexit experience, just how chaotic things can become of there isn't that level of planning and that level of engagement."

She added: "I think the Citizens' Assembly needs to be triggered by the Taoiseach, this process needs to be led by Dublin, in my view."

In this context, Ms McDonald said the Government must recognise the "massive economic and social opportunities" that lie ahead.