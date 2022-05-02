Clare and Limerick TDs clash with Ryan as he blocks road development for a second time 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been forced to intervene in a fresh conflict between Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Fianna Fáil TDs after Mr Ryan stopped progress on a promised road between Limerick and Shannon.

At a briefing for local TDs and senators in recent days, officials in Mr Ryan’s department said the development of phase two of the Limerick Northern Distributor Road (LNDR) had been halted “by ministerial order”.

TDs were told that, at this point, phase two was not included in the Limerick Shannon metropolitan area transport strategy — a plan that extends until 2040.

Following a spat over phase one of the proposed ring road in Limerick City last year, Mr Ryan relented and allowed the road to proceed.

However, over the weekend, he was adamant that phase two would not happen and the rejuvenation, growth, and economic development of Limerick “will be met through the prioritised delivery of active travel and public transport infrastructure, rather than through road-based development”.

Cathal Crowe TD said Eamon Ryan had taken a Samurai sword to the road project which now looks set to be mothballed until 2040. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The news has been met with a furious response and local TDs have slammed Mr Ryan for objecting to the project on “ideological grounds”.

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare, Cathal Crowe, accused Mr Ryan of taking a “samurai sword” to the project, which looks set to be mothballed until 2040.

Mr Crowe said Mr Ryan’s intervention would mean that a dual carriageway would halt in his home village of Meelick.

“I’m particularly concerned, as a Meelick native, that phase two of the LNDR has been entirely omitted by Minister Eamon Ryan.

“Phase one of this road — from Coonagh, Limerick, as far as Meelick, Clare — is under construction, albeit at a current standstill due to the contractor Roadbridge Ltd going into receivership.

“When the road is complete it will end with a roundabout at Knockalisheen, Meelick, and therein lies the problem. If we leave it, it in effect will become the road to nowhere and it’s important that a strategy is in place to pick up from that the terminus point and ensure that there is onward connectivity.”

Veteran Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea was equally critical of Mr Ryan, insisting the Green Party leader had signed up to it as it was “implicit” in the programme for government.

“It is supposed to be a ring road... We got no reason for why it has been halted,” said the Limerick City TD.

It is understood that Mr Martin sought to allay his TDs’ concerns, saying he would “talk to Ryan”.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a spokeswoman for Mr Ryan said the LNDR was not included in the National Development Plan 2021-2030 as approved by the Government last year.

“The rejuvenation, growth, and economic development of Limerick will be met through the prioritised delivery of active travel and public transport infrastructure, rather than through road-based development. Plans to deliver on this have already commenced,” it said.

The revised draft Limerick Shannon metropolitan area transport strategy was released last Tuesday.

It includes plans for additional train stations at Moyross and Ballysimon, as well as more frequent services on the Ennis and Ballybrophy line, and an upgrade of Colbert Station. It also includes the re-opening of the Foynes rail line.

The project will provide a much improved bus network and develop major investments in walking and cycling infrastructure across the city, Mr Ryan’s department said.