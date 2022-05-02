Clare and Limerick TDs clash with Ryan as he blocks road development for a second time 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been forced to intervene in a fresh conflict between Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Fianna Fáil TDs after Mr Ryan stopped progress on a promised road between Limerick and Shannon.
“The rejuvenation, growth, and economic development of Limerick will be met through the prioritised delivery of active travel and public transport infrastructure, rather than through road-based development. Plans to deliver on this have already commenced,” it said.
The revised draft Limerick Shannon metropolitan area transport strategy was released last Tuesday.
It includes plans for additional train stations at Moyross and Ballysimon, as well as more frequent services on the Ennis and Ballybrophy line, and an upgrade of Colbert Station. It also includes the re-opening of the Foynes rail line.