Ryan accused of destabilising Government in heated meetings about turf ban

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has been accused of destabilising the Government in pushing ahead with proposals to ban the sale of turf.

A meeting between the Green Party leader and members of Fine Gael was described as extremely heated at times, as TDs and senators hit out at the plans, with a number stating they would not support it.

Former minister Michael Ring said he had listened to Mr Ryan a decade ago when he was told to "give up" his petrol car and buy a diesel vehicle, but now Mr Ryan wants to put him off the road entirely.

He suggested those in receipt of the fuel allowance are now better off than workers who are getting up at 6am, adding that the Government is taking money from people who get up early and are giving it to those who go to the pub at 6pm.

He accused Mr Ryan at being full of "bluff" and said he wouldn't be voting for the "daft" proposals.

Mr Ring took aim at Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt and suggested that civil servants are running the country into the ground. He said if ministers didn't take back control, no one in attendance at the meeting would be re-elected.

Ryan disputes urban-rural divide

It is understood Mr Ryan disagreed with this assertation and claimed public servants serve the country well and flatly disputed that there is an urban-rural divide.

Deputy chief whip Brendan Griffin reminded Mr Ryan that he had relied on the support of Fine Gael when he was appointed a minister and that he wouldn't be able to implement any policy without the party.

He said Mr Ryan, in pressing ahead with the measures without consultation with his coalition partners, was destabilising the Government.

Clare TD Joe Carey asked Mr Ryan if he had every cut and saved turf, to which Mr Ryan said he hadn't. Charlie Flanagan, Bernard Durkan, and senator Aisling Dolan also made strong contributions.

Meeting with Fianna Fáil

A second meeting with Fianna Fáil members also featured "frank" and "robust" exchanges.

Pointing to the fact that the number of homes burning turf has been naturally declining, Offaly TD Barry Cowen told the minister that there is no need for a "euthanasian policy".

He suggested that the retrofit scheme should be broadened out to include 80% grants for those wanting to retrofit heating systems away from solid fuels.

Senator Eugene Murphy said the exemption for those living in areas of under 500 people would not be accepted. He told the meeting that the proposals were doing the opposite of what is intended as he was aware of a number of people who have not cut turf in 10 years but who are going to do so this year.