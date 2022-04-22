€400 a month payment considered for families who house Ukrainian refugees

Families who house Ukrainian refugees are expected to be paid up to €400 a month to help with the costs of housing Ukrainian refugees.
Under plans being discussed by Government, the payments are in recognition that people will need to be housed for at least a year in most cases.
Amid a large number of pledges from the public falling through, sources have said payments will be in line with other housing support payments.
Also given the lack of adequate accommodation, the hope is such a financial package could incentivise more people to offer their homes.
Discussions have taken place between the Secretaries General of a number of government departments.
A figure of up to €400 per month is being proposed.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he has ordered Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys to examine the matter.
An announcement on the proposed payment could be made as early as next week and it would aim to cover costs such as extra utility bills.