Michael O'Kennedy was an 'Irish patriot' Taoiseach tells mourners at funeral 

The Taoiseach has remembered Michael O’Kennedy as "an Irish patriot who devoted his life to the long and distinguished service of his community and his country" at his funeral.

The former minister and European Commissioner from Nenagh, Co Tipperary, died on Friday in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness.

Delivering the funeral oration, Micheál Martin described Mr O’Kennedy as "one of the major figures of Irish public life across four decades" adding that from his earliest days it was clear that he was destined to make a mark.

Married to Breda, Mr O'Kennedy, who died at the age of 86, had three children Brian, Orla and Mary. He was a qualified barrister as well as a long-serving Fianna Fáil politician.

Mr Martin told those in attendance that Mr O'Kennedy, who was chosen to serve as a member of a special all-party review group on the Constitution in 1967, was both a representative and a leader of a new rising generation.

The review group was established at the initiative of Seán Lemass, who himself joined it immediately after stepping down as taoiseach.

"What Lemass saw in him was a person who used his knowledge with a deep intelligence and with an understanding that a democratic republic should both be proud of history and constantly looking for ways to improve," Mr Martin told mourners.

The Taoiseach added: "For many of us, Michael was someone always available to give quiet words of advice and encouragement. I remember well that on the day when I was first appointed as a member of government, Michael came up to me in Leinster House and told me of the many very practical issues I would face if I wanted to be able to have an impact in my new responsibilities. To him, what was important was not just holding office, but using it for the good of our country.

"For us in Fianna Fáil, Michael was a trusted and admired colleague — who late in his career was willing to serve in the vital role of party trustee. However, he was widely respected by those of different parties who served with him in the Oireachtas."