Eamon Ryan: ‘No agreement’ to pause ban on sale of turf

It comes after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party the measure had been put on hold
Eamon Ryan: ‘No agreement’ to pause ban on sale of turf

Turf drying out on the Bog of Allen in County Kildare. The Green Party leader has said there has been "no agreement" made to pause a ban on the sale of turf, Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 07:19
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

The Green Party leader has said there has been "no agreement" made to pause a ban on the sale of turf after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party the measure had been put on hold.

Mr Varadkar told a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party last night that a ban on selling turf, due to come into force in September, had been paused pending a proper examination of the issue.

It is understood Mr Varadkar told the meeting that turf was equivalent to wine for the French or pasta for Italians.

A number of party members, including senators Sean Kyne, Aisling Dolan and Tim Lombard along with TDs Brendan Griffin and Joe Carey welcomed the review.

However, last night a spokesperson for the Environment Minister said he has "agreed to engage on how the regulations would be implemented but there was no agreement on a pause".

The plans to ban the retail sale of turf had already caused uproar among rural members of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

Cork Senator Tim Lombard described the ban as "Dublin-centric politics taking away one of the last bastions of rural Ireland."

"This is a red line issue for us. We've soaked up the carbon tax and a lot of other measures, but for us, in rural Ireland, we are not moving on this one."

Mr Ryan had robustly defended the plan just hours before Mr Varadkar's announcement, arguing that the pollution from burning turf and other fossil fuels is "killing people".

In response to a recent parliamentary question, the Green Party leader also stressed that the new regulations are "required".

“Persons who have turbary rights will continue to be permitted to extract peat to heat their own dwelling, but will not be permitted to place it on the market for sale or distribution to others," he said.

Read More

Trinity academics say job proposal never mentioned Tony Holohan 

More in this section

Taoiseach pays tribute to 'true community champion' Jimmy Leonard Taoiseach pays tribute to 'true community champion' Jimmy Leonard
Final Leaders Debate of General Election 2020, Dublin, Ireland Daniel McConnell: Micheál Martin now the most popular leader in the country
Final Leaders Debate of General Election 2020, Dublin, Ireland Taoiseach most popular party leader but Sinn Féin remain clear favourite - poll
#Climate Change
<p>Health Minister Stephen Donnelly</p>

Donnelly orders external review of Tony Holohan secondment process to Trinity

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices