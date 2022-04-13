Taoiseach pays tribute to 'true community champion' Jimmy Leonard

Micheál Martin has led tributes to former TD Jimmy Leonard, who has died.
"Jimmy was a true community champion who has left a significant mark in both national and local politics," Micheál Martin said. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 21:34
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The Taoiseach has led tributes to former TD Jimmy Leonard, who has died.

Mr Leonard who was first elected to the Dáil 1973 and briefly served as senator in 1982 before he was re-elected as a TD later that year, continuing as TD until his retirement in 1997.

Micheál Martin said: “I am very sorry to learn of the very sad passing today of Jimmy Leonard. Jimmy was a true community champion who has left a significant mark in both national and local politics.

"In his early career, he worked with Monaghan Co-op, and saw at first-hand how the co-operative movement was instrumental in improving people's lives and communities.

Jimmy understood the importance of community development and even prior to his entry into politics he had made a significant impact on his county and its development.

"He understood farming and the challenges faced by farming families and always sought to improve their conditions."

Mr Martin said his early career influenced his later success as a national and local politician.

"As a public representative, Jimmy continued and deepened his commitment to community and national development. He faithfully represented his constituents and always advocated for them," the Taoiseach said.

