Donnelly orders external review of Tony Holohan secondment process to Trinity

A role outside of the Department of Health was first discussed between the Department's secretary-general Robert Watt and Dr Tony Holohan as far back as last August.

A report compiled on the controversial secondment, which Dr Holohan has now decided to not take up, also claims that it was "never envisaged" that the salary would be "paid directly on the Vote of the Department of Health".

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has now ordered an external review of the proposed secondment to "examine learnings and recommendations that could inform future such initiatives".

In a detailed memo presented to Mr Donnelly earlier this week, Mr Watt said after first raising the possibility of a new position last summer, the Chief Medical Officer "entered into detailed discussions with the third level sector" in February.

"Over the course of that engagement, and in the interest of furthering the aim of developing the role of the third level sector in this field, the proposal for a Professorship emerged. Dr Holohan had indicated to the university leaders that he was considering moving on from the role of CMO."

On February 25, the CMO formally sought support for a secondment to Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

The report reveals that further discussions took place after this, and the Department issued a letter of intent to Trinity College on March 16, which set out the main draft details of the proposals.

"The Department considered that the funding of Dr Holohan’s post was something that needed to be worked out, but that the Department of Health in progressing this important initiative would fund the role as part of a commitment to support research in this area. It was not explicitly stated but it was envisaged that this would involve competitive funding organised appropriately.

"The letter of intent, therefore, provided for Dr Holohan’s salary to be paid as part of a wider fund which it was envisaged could be administered by the Health Research Board, with details to be agreed between all three parties. It was never envisaged that this salary would be paid directly on the Vote of the Department of Health," Mr Watt's memo states.

Mr Watt added that he "viewed the letter of intent as a ‘backstop’ which provided a level of comfort to both Trinity College and Dr Holohan that the Department would ensure the proposal was funded, despite the details at that point not being worked through."

However, Mr Watt added: "I am satisfied that this policy approach and process were appropriate in the circumstances."

In a statement released last night, Mr Donnelly said his Department has accepted that the arrangements around a controversial secondment awarded to Dr Holohan (CMO) "should have been communicated earlier".

"The Department also acknowledges that there are lessons to be learnt," he said.