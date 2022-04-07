Varadkar: Measures to offset carbon tax rise to be introduced before May

The Government will bring in new measures to offset a rise in the carbon tax before May, Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

Speaking during Leader’s Questions, the Tanaiste acknowledged that "more needs to be done” as prices continue to rise.

New CSO figures indicate that the annual inflation rate is now at 6.9%.

It is estimated that it will rise to about 8% later in the year before falling off towards the end of the year and into next year.

“We don't want to chase every price increase with an action that's not sustainable. It's not credible,” Mr Varadkar said on Thursday.

“In relation to the carbon tax increase, it's important to say that that doesn't apply to petrol or diesel. It does apply to home heating oil. It will add about €20 to the cost of filling a full tank with heating oil and it will affect gas, it will increase the cost of your gas by about €1.50 a month.

“If you don't have €20, €20 is a lot of money. And if you don't have €1.50, then €1.50 is a lot of money.

“We will bring in measures before May to offset that increase but it is important to be honest about the scale of the increase.”

Mr Varadkar added the Government had an engagement with the European Commission on reducing VAT and says it’s not possible as Ireland already has a discretionary VAT rate.

He said Ireland had one of the lowest rates of energy in Europe.

“We're already down to the lowest possible in terms of excise and petrol and diesel.

He said it “would not be possible, it's not lawful, not legal,” to reduce VAT further, as suggested by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

Mr Doherty said the Finance Minister only wrote to the Commission on the issue on March 10, when the cost of living had already skyrocketed.

“You sat on your hands as prices continue to increase and increase pressure on families and you simply do not get it,” Mr Doherty said.

Likewise, Labour leader Ivana Bacik took Mr Varadkar to task on the issue that Ireland has one of the highest rates of low pay in Europe in the OECD, at 23.

“This of course is compounded by the rising cost of living and particularly in Dublin where we're seeing out of control rents, high cost of goods and services, high cost of early years education and childcare, leaving many households struggling to make ends meet and even to heat their homes or put food on their table.”

Meanwhile, The Fine Gael parliamentary party held a marathon four-hour meeting last night in which a motion to delay the carbon tax was debated.

Fine Gael cabinet ministers said they would return next week with a response to the concerns.