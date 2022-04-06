Taoiseach: Carbon tax increases will be offset for lower-income earners

The impact of next month’s carbon tax increases will be offset for lower-income earners, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told a private meeting of his party.

Under mourning pressure to axe the increases, due to kick in on May 1, Mr Martin insisted he and his government are putting people first.

“We will always put people first. Our response will be to offset the impact of the carbon tax focusing on those with low and middle incomes,” he told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting.

He said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a powerful address at the Oireachtas and he has seen at first hand the brutal murder of innocent civilians and children in the country as the rubble is being cleared.

Mr Martin said Ireland will continue to push for the strongest sanctions on Russia at an EU level.

"We are working to provide additional accommodation and supports.

“We have had over 20,000 Ukrainians arrive and I want to pay tribute to the incredible public service of those on our frontline for their response. Building capacity in health, education and accommodation will happen as we respond in a humanitarian way to those who are fleeing Ukraine,” he added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Oireachtas on Wednesday.

There are over 2,000 Ukrainian children now in Irish primary schools and 1800 in secondary schools.

“We will keep a united front and continue our support for Ukraine,” he said.

On the economic front, he said prices continue to rise due to the war.

“We have seen a positive bounce back in our economy. The projections in the economic recovery plan was to have employment of 2.5 million by 2024 but we have surpassed that target now in 2022,” he said.

Ireland had the largest growth in employment in the EU last year and we are now close to full employment, he said.

“This recovery is positive but there are pressures on people. We must respond in a comprehensive and inclusive way. We must protect our growth and our recovery while also alleviating the pressure on people,” he said.