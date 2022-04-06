Simon Coveney looking forward to going back to Northern Ireland following attack

Simon Coveney says he will not be deterred from visiting Northern Ireland after a recent attack on an event he attended.

The attack, directed against the Minister of Foreign Affairs has been linked to loyalist paramilitaries, and Mr Coveney labelled it a “huge disappointment”.

Mr Coveney had been giving a talk at the Hume Foundation in North Belfast when two gunmen hijacked a vehicle.

The driver was threatened by the gunmen and forced to drive his van with a device inside to Holy Cross Church in Belfast.

Mr Coveney was taken off stage due to the threat to his safety.

“To be honest, I mean, that event for me was just a huge disappointment,” Mr Coveney said.

“I really felt for the people in the room. It was part of an event that was all about reconciliation and healing, and communities coming together. There were unionists there were nationalists. There were people from all different backgrounds. And communities in Northern Ireland at that meeting.”

Part of the John Hume foundation, it was the first public in-person meeting and Mr Coveney said it was a “real honour” to be asked to speak.

“I didn't get a chance to deliver the full speech, the speech was all about tolerance, recognition of difference, respect between communities, for people who have different understandings of history and very different dreams and aspirations for the future of this island,” he said.

“It was sad for me that for the first time in a very long time, an event like that had to be abruptly halted because of a very genuine and real security threat. It was also sad for me that an individual had been intimidated in the way that the driver of that van had been at his family."

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that it was "the kind of incident in Northern Ireland that many of us had hoped, was consigned to history" and that had been moved on from.

Mr Coveney added: “It's not going to change our approach at all. I look forward to going back to Northern Ireland again soon, and to making speeches about that issue and other issues. And I look forward to working with all of the political parties and indeed the Secretary of State, particularly post the election.

“We've got to find a way together to ensure that north-south institutions and bodies function again. We've got to find a way of dealing with the Northern Ireland protocol and the consequences of Brexit in a way that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland can accept so that we can move on from the polarisation that has come in Northern Irish politics and Northern Irish society from those issues.”

Mr Coveney said he “certainly hopes” that Stormont will return amid ongoing tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol.