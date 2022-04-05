Taoiseach hits out at 'uneducated' calls for carbon tax increases to be quashed

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hit out at “uneducated” calls for the carbon tax increases due next month to be quashed.

He accused the Opposition of engaging in “double speak” and making calls for electoral gains.

During a testy round of Leaders’ Questions, Mr Martin faced calls from Sinn Féin, the Rural Independent group and Solidarity People Before Profit to at least delay the €7.50 per tonne increase due to kick in under law on May 1.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said the carbon tax will make life harder for workers and families who are already struggling to keep on top of their soaring energy bills.

People 'being fleeced'

“They live in dread and panic and in some cases in fear. People are being fleeced by big energy companies who are making bumper profits. So it is crazy that your government which should act to protect households will come along at the start of next month, and pylon more pressure instead of supporting households,” she said.

In response, Mr Martin said the Government has already acted swiftly and comprehensively in relation to the cost of living pressures.

Hitting out at Sinn Féin, he said they were acting in a purely populist way, by saying they support climate change but not now.

“That is the St Augustine approach. You're taking the time to change or Lord make me chaste, but not yet. That is your approach,” he said.

This drew a sharp response from Ms McDonald who said: “Attacking me is not an answer, my chastity or otherwise is not an answer.”

Mr Martin accused Ms McDonald of playing the “victim” and said he was attacking her party and not her personally.

He said on top of the Covid pandemic cycle of inflation, came a war, unprecedented since World War Two, which he said is having very serious impacts on the global economy and on the European Union.

He said the impact on Ireland's economy is exacerbated beyond any doubt the inflationary pressures on our economy.

The Taoiseach also told the Dáil that he had "no hand, act or part" in the secondment of outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan in order to take up a role at Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Martin said he was "not involved in one way or the other" in the decision by the Department of Health to create the post and second the CMO to it "in terms of public health and pandemic preparedness".

Róisín Shortall said it is "a very odd situation" for Dr Holohan to have been granted an open-ended secondment from the Department of Health. File picture: RollingNews.ie

He was responding to Independent TD Mattie McGrath, who claimed that this was "evidence of a cosy cartel", and "a scandalous waste of money" to allow "your friend" Tony Holohan to "dip his toe in academia".

"You're taking the public for right patsies", he said. "Stop this double jobbing".

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said it is "a very odd situation" for Dr Holohan to have been granted an open-ended secondment from the Department of Health.

Speaking at Leinster House, Ms Shortall asked: "If he is leaving his post, how is he being seconded? Does that mean he's retaining that post within the department?"

She said she wanted "more information" about the contract, as the country needs a new Chief Medical Officer.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin “condemned utterly” what he called the indiscriminate murder by Russia in Ukraine, amid fresh calls for Ireland to expel the Russian ambassador.

He said there will a fifth round of sanctions brought forward by the EU and said Ireland has taken significant moves by asking four Russian diplomats to leave the country.

He said Ireland will work in consort with EU colleagues in terms of any further actions.

Mr Martin was responding to calls from Ms McDonald and Labour Leader Ivana Bacik for the ambassador to be expelled following the harrowing scenes emerging from Bucha in Ukraine over the weekend.