Government announces basic income scheme to pay 2,000 artists €325 a week

A basic income of €325 per week will be made available to 2,000 artists under a new government scheme.

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Catherine Martin said that the scheme would address precarious pay in the sector. The scheme was the number one recommendation in the Arts and Culture recovery report published in 2020.

Ms Martin said that the programme, which opens for applications on April 12, marks a new era in Irish arts.

“This announcement heralds a new era for the arts in Ireland. As our artists and creative professionals emerge from the devastating impact of the pandemic, the Government is committed to providing an unprecedented level of support as they seek to rebuild their livelihoods.

"I want the arts not just to recover, but to flourish. That is why I secured funding to help realise this scheme, which was a key priority for me in the Budget.” Applicants will be selected at random once they meet the eligibility criteria.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said that the Government "is committed to supporting the arts" and that the basic income scheme would be "truly transformative".

Tànaiste Leo Varadkar said the scheme sets "a floor" to protect against "erratic and volatile" income streams.

"Our country is world-famous for its creative industries, so it’s vital that we provide the right environment to allow artists to develop, flourish and focus on their work," he said.