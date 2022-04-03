Fianna Fáil MEP urges Irish firms to pull their operations out of Russia

A Fianna Fáil MEP has called on all Irish companies with operations in Russia to pull out of the country.

Billy Kelleher, who himself owns shares in Kerry Group, has written to the food company asking that it shutter its Russian operations following the recent revelations of mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine.

"This week’s unearthing of mass graves demonstrating the systematic murdering of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers means that Russia can no longer be treated as a legitimate state," he said.

The EU and Ireland must treat Russia like the international pariah it has now become.

“Two immediate steps that should be followed include the temporary ban on the purchase of Russian oil and gas and making it very clear to EU companies that continuing to operate in Russia will not be tolerated by member states."

The Ireland South MEP said he had made his views "quite clear" in an email to Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon.

"I felt that they should shutter or suspend their activities both in Russia and Belarus as well, to ensure that there is no contribution whatsoever, directly or indirectly, in terms of funds that may flow from any of the commercial activities towards the Putin regime, which could therefore fund the criminal war effort."

Calling on all Irish companies to suspend business in Russia, he said: "Sanctions sometimes hurt companies, unfortunately, but there is a corporate responsibility on them and on the Irish State as well, to ensure that they can retrench."

Mr Kelleher said, however, that Irish firms could have the opportunity to return if a ceasefire is brokered or if Russia withdraws from Ukraine.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Irish companies are among the 350 international firms that have withdrawn from the Russian market since the Ukrainian invasion, but added that "others need to follow suit".