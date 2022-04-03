Mary Lou McDonald 'more popular leader than Leo Varadkar' 

Sinn Féin has retained its position as Ireland’s most popular party, a new opinion poll has found, with Mary Lou McDonald overtaking Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the leadership approval ratings.

The poll puts Sinn Féin at 33%, up two points.

Fine Gael is more than 10 points behind at 22% (up one point). Fianna Fáil fell two points to 18% while the Greens were also down one point to 3%.

The Labour Party, now led by Ivana Bacik who recently replaced Alan Kelly, was up one to 4%.

The Social Democrats were unchanged at 6%, while Solidarity-People Before Profit was down two to 2%.

Aontú was up one to 3% while independents and others were up one to 10%.

Mary Lou McDonald has risen above Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the leadership approval ratings, according to the opinion poll

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is the most popular leader, rated 4.3 out of 10. Ms McDonald’s score is 4.1 while Mr Varadkar’s is 3.8.

The poll was based on the responses of 1,135 people with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%, and was conducted for the Sunday Independent.