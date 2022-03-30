Varadkar: Government cannot mitigate in full the rising cost of living

The Government cannot mitigate in full the rising cost of living and all it can do is “ease the pain”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Responding to the latest hike in electricity prices by Electric Ireland, Mr Varadkar said the drivers of the increases are largely outside of the control of the government.

"Unfortunately it’s something that is largely outside of the control of Government and the price of gas and therefore the price of electricity - which is generated from gas - is determined by the cost of gas on the international market,” he told The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

“And that has quadrupled actually. So the crumb of comfort - if there is any - is that prices aren’t quadrupling. They are increasing by eye-watering double figures and Government can’t fully correct for that but we can try and ease the pain and that’s why we’ve set aside a billion euros to do so."

Electric Ireland announced plans to increase energy prices by almost 25%, adding an average of €300 to the annual bill of an electricity customer and €200 for gas customers.

More than 30 price hikes were announced by energy providers since the start of last year, including increases by Bord Gáis and Energia in recent weeks. Electric Ireland is the country's biggest provider with this increase set to to affect 1.2 million customers.

Mr Varadkar defended the government's response to the increases.

“So there’s the €200 that’s coming off your electricity bill, there’s the €125 for the poorest families and households receiving the fuel allowance, there’s the increase in the fuel allowance as well and there’s the 20 cents that we’ve taken off petrol and the 15 cents that we’ve taken off diesel," Mr Varadkar added.

He said that compared to other countries, that’s a pretty big response.

"But all we can do is ease the pain," he said.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath briefed the cabinet that for every 10,000 Ukrainians who come to Ireland, it will cost taxpayers between €400m and €500m to support them.

Mr Varadkar sought to reject the idea that the arrival of refugees had stopped the Government spending more on the cost of living crisis.

"I wouldn’t like anyone to get into the space of suggesting that because we’re accommodating and caring for people who’ve been bombed out of their homes that somehow that’s why people have to pay for higher energy prices,” he said.

“They [the Ukrainians] are not to blame.”