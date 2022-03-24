Ivana Bacik succeeds Alan Kelly with sole nomination for Labour Party leadership

In her email to members, Ms Bacik said that Mr Kelly's ousting was not just down to polling
Ivana Bacik succeeds Alan Kelly with sole nomination for Labour Party leadership

Ms Bacik was the only name in the mix with nominations closing at midday. File photo: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 12:19
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Dublin Bay South TD Ivana Bacik has been nominated as the 14th leader of the Labour Party.

Ms Bacik was the only name in the mix with nominations closing at midday.

It is understood that her predecessor Alan Kelly will be at the announcement this afternoon in Ms Bacik's constituency. Mr Kelly announced he was stepping down from the position of leader earlier this month amid concerns over the direction the party was headed.

Ms Bacik was subsequently one of two names tipped for the post, but Dublin Fingal TD Duncan Smith opted not to run, saying Ms Bacik was the best candidate.

In an email to members announcing her candidacy, Ms Bacik said that she wanted to energise Labour so that it "can again become the leading centre-left force in Irish politics.”

A 14-year senator, Ms Bacik was elected a TD in the Dublin Bay South by-election last July, defying Labour's low national polling to take 30% of the vote. In her email to members, Ms Bacik said that Mr Kelly's ousting was not just down to polling.

Ms Bacik said a collective decision was taken by TDs and senators, and that "there were a combination of factors that led to Alan taking the decision, but certainly things moved very fast".

The latest opinion poll puts the Labour Party on 3% support and she said members of the parliamentary party were concerned about the stagnation in public polls and internal polling which was recently carried out.

However, she added: "There were quite a number of factors, a combination of issues that led to Alan taking the decision."

Read More

Bacik wants to create a 'united and re-energised' Labour

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Taoiseach Micheal Martin has tested positive for Covid while in Washington during his visit to America this week END Taoiseach to join President Biden and European leaders in Brussels for key meeting on Ukraine
Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid; Stephen Donnelly isolating due to flu-like symptoms
Ukrainian president Zelenskyy to address joint session of Dáil and Seanad in April Ukrainian president Zelenskyy to address joint session of Dáil and Seanad in April
ElectionPlace: DublinPerson: Ivana BacikPerson: Alan KellyOrganisation: Labour Party
Ivana Bacik succeeds Alan Kelly with sole nomination for Labour Party leadership

Jim Gavin and Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin to chair citizens' assemblies 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices