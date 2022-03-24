Ivana Bacik succeeds Alan Kelly with sole nomination for Labour Party leadership

Dublin Bay South TD Ivana Bacik has been nominated as the 14th leader of the Labour Party.

Ms Bacik was the only name in the mix with nominations closing at midday.

It is understood that her predecessor Alan Kelly will be at the announcement this afternoon in Ms Bacik's constituency. Mr Kelly announced he was stepping down from the position of leader earlier this month amid concerns over the direction the party was headed.

Ms Bacik was subsequently one of two names tipped for the post, but Dublin Fingal TD Duncan Smith opted not to run, saying Ms Bacik was the best candidate.

In an email to members announcing her candidacy, Ms Bacik said that she wanted to energise Labour so that it "can again become the leading centre-left force in Irish politics.”

A 14-year senator, Ms Bacik was elected a TD in the Dublin Bay South by-election last July, defying Labour's low national polling to take 30% of the vote. In her email to members, Ms Bacik said that Mr Kelly's ousting was not just down to polling.

Ms Bacik said a collective decision was taken by TDs and senators, and that "there were a combination of factors that led to Alan taking the decision, but certainly things moved very fast".

The latest opinion poll puts the Labour Party on 3% support and she said members of the parliamentary party were concerned about the stagnation in public polls and internal polling which was recently carried out.

However, she added: "There were quite a number of factors, a combination of issues that led to Alan taking the decision."