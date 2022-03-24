Justice Minister tests positive for Covid with Stephen Donnelly isolating due to flu-like symptoms

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 09:14

Two Cabinet ministers are isolating with one confirming a case of Covid-19.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has tested posted for the virus with a spokesperson saying she is set to work from home.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that he is isolating after developing flu-like symptoms.

The Minister said that he has tested negative for Covid but is isolating in line with public health advice.

He will isolate until "48 hours after my symptoms have resolved," as per the HSE advice.

 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested positive for the virus on a St Patrick's Day visit to Washington last week but he has since recovered.

Mr Martin is expected to attend a crucial European Council meeting in Brussels today discussing sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

