Justice Minister tests positive for Covid with Stephen Donnelly isolating due to flu-like symptoms

Two Cabinet ministers are isolating with one confirming a case of Covid-19.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has tested posted for the virus with a spokesperson saying she is set to work from home.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that he is isolating after developing flu-like symptoms.

The Minister said that he has tested negative for Covid but is isolating in line with public health advice.

He will isolate until "48 hours after my symptoms have resolved," as per the HSE advice.

Was looking forward bringing the Health (Assisted Human Reproduction) Bill before the House today. This is a critical and historic piece of legislation. It will introduce a regulatory framework for AHR and will pave the way for publicly funded treatments such as IVF. — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) March 23, 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested positive for the virus on a St Patrick's Day visit to Washington last week but he has since recovered.

Mr Martin is expected to attend a crucial European Council meeting in Brussels today discussing sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.