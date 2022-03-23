Michael Healy-Rae denies making homophobic remark in Dáil row with Leo Varadkar

Michael Healy-Rae has defended comments he made in a Dáil debate with Leo Varadkar.

The Tánaiste hit out at the Kerry TD's language, taking issue with the use of the term "airy-fairy".

Mr Healy Rae said on Wednesday that Mr Varadkar picked up on it to deflect from answering the questions and gave "the perception" that he's upset.

In the heated Dáil debate on Tuesday about a proposed liquified natural gas (LNG) facility in North Kerry, Mr Healy Rae said that Mr Varadkar got "a little dig" in by asking if he had understood a previous answer.

He accused Mr Varadkar of "looking down his nose" adding that he would not do that.

He added: "The funny thing about it is I wouldn't dare to look down my nose at you or anyone else because I don't do that, but maybe you do because you're a bit of a big shot.

"Like I say, off with you with the airy-fairies and see how far it will get you. But you can be sure of one thing, it is not a nice thing to look down your nose at me and say what you said to me a while ago. Not nice."

Mr Varadkar said that "quite frankly" what the Kerry TD had said was "not nice" and that he should "reflect" on his comments.

"Reflect on it, think about it and come back here tomorrow or the next day and take it back, if you want to."

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Healy Rae defended his use of the term, saying anyone who knows him, knows it was not used as an insult.

He said that he often says that people "have airy-fairy" ideas or that a person who wasn't in touch with reality was "away with the fairies".

"I know one thing. I would not in a million years mean any insult or anything derogatory about any human being when I would use that word. Absolutely not.

Mr Healy Rae said that he felt the Tánaiste picked up on it to use it as a deflection.

"Isn't it a great way not to answer a question," he told Radio Kerry's Kerry Today show.

He added that when Mr Varadkar suggested he didn't understand an answer, he could have said the Tánaiste should reflect on his comments given Mr Healy Rae is dyslexic.

"But I wouldn't dare do that, because I know that's not what he meant.

"He knows in his heart and soul that I meant nothing about anybody's private personal business."

When challenged whether Mr Varadkar could have taken offence over the way he used the phrase, Mr Healy Rae dismissed it.

"Nobody can tell me that what I said was an insult of any type," he said.

Mr Healy Rae also claimed that Mr Varadkar could not say he had never heard the phrase in the Dáil before.

"Because he's heard it dozens of times. And who he's heard it out of, is out of me. Because I have used it over and over again."

He added: "He's not one bit upset over because he knows I meant nothing by it."

Asked about the row in Blanchardstown, Dublin, today, Mr Varadkar appeared to imply he felt the remark was homophobic.

"He said what he said, I said that I said, I certainly haven't lost any sleep about it. And I've just asked him to reflect on it, I didn't ask him to apologise. And I think the truth is, all of us from time to time, can say things that might be​ racist, homophobic, or misogynistic, our misandristic that can happen. And I think that when is called out, people should acknowledge this. But I'm not a fan of pile-ons or cancel culture either."

However, asked if he was saying the remark was homophobic, Mr Varadkar said that he "said what he said".