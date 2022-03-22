Regina Doherty apologises for tweet about Sinn Féin TD

Former Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has apologised for a tweet she sent about a Sinn Féin TD.
Ms Doherty, who is now Fine Gael’s leader in the Seanad, tweeted today that she regrets a tweet sent last month about the opposition party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty.
Her apology reads: “On the 1st of February I published a tweet concerning Pearse Doherty TD in which I made an allegation against him that he had encouraged others to break the law by attending the funeral of the late Bobby Storey.
"I retract the tweet unreservedly and the allegation it made about Mr Doherty. I genuinely regret the upset I have caused him.”
Mr Doherty has not responded to the apology.
The funeral saw about 2,000 mourners line the streets in west Belfast in June 2020 for Mr Storey’s funeral at a time when strict Covid-19 regulations were in place.
The attendance of Sinn Féin leaders at the funeral and a subsequent memorial event at nearby Milltown Cemetery sparked a major political row in Stormont, with the republican party accused of disregarding rules they set for the rest of society.
However, no charges were brought by the PSNI.