Regina Doherty apologises for tweet about Sinn Féin TD

Regina Doherty said she regrets a tweet sent last month about the opposition party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty
Regina Doherty apologises for tweet about Sinn Féin TD

Regina Doherty tweeted today that she regrets a tweet sent last month about the opposition party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty.

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 12:46
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Former Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has apologised for a tweet she sent about a Sinn Féin TD.

Ms Doherty, who is now Fine Gael’s leader in the Seanad, tweeted today that she regrets a tweet sent last month about the opposition party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty.

Her apology reads: “On the 1st of February I published a tweet concerning Pearse Doherty TD in which I made an allegation against him that he had encouraged others to break the law by attending the funeral of the late Bobby Storey. 

"I retract the tweet unreservedly and the allegation it made about Mr Doherty. I genuinely regret the upset I have caused him.” 

Mr Doherty has not responded to the apology.

The funeral saw about 2,000 mourners line the streets in west Belfast in June 2020 for Mr Storey’s funeral at a time when strict Covid-19 regulations were in place.

The attendance of Sinn Féin leaders at the funeral and a subsequent memorial event at nearby Milltown Cemetery sparked a major political row in Stormont, with the republican party accused of disregarding rules they set for the rest of society. 

However, no charges were brought by the PSNI.

Read More

Fergus Finlay:  Extremists on the left and right bear an uncanny resemblance to each other

More in this section

Taoiseach visit to the US Coveney: Taoiseach is 'well' during Covid-19 recovery
No further EU sanctions against Russia amid growing disunity on oil and gas supplies No further EU sanctions against Russia amid growing disunity on oil and gas supplies
Taoiseach visit to the US Taoiseach to chair Cabinet meeting from DC hotel room
Sinn Féin#COVID-19
<p>As of Monday morning, there were 1,308 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 49 in intensive care. File picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

No plans to return to Covid restrictions – Varadkar

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • 6
  • 8
  • 38
  • 39
  • 45
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices