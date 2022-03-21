Ireland pushes EU for more sanctions on Russian oil and gas

The Government is pushing for more sanctions on Russia’s oil and coal supplies at meetings in Brussels on Monday, but there is opposition from the Germans and the Dutch.

"Looking at the extent of the destruction in Ukraine right now, it's very hard to make the case that we shouldn't be moving in on the energy sector, particularly oil and coal," Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said before a meeting of EU ministers.

The EU should step up sanctions on Russia to target its lucrative energy sector, Mr Coveney and the foreign minister of Lithuania said, at the start of a week of intense diplomacy aimed at agreeing more steps against Moscow.

The EU and its Western allies have already imposed a panoply of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including freezing its central bank's assets.

The humanitarian crisis in the besieged port city of Mariupol is increasing pressure on Europe to do more.

But whether to target Russian oil, as the US and Britain have done, is a tough and divisive choice for the 27-nation EU, which relies on Russia for 40% of its gas.

Diplomats told Reuters that Baltic countries including Lithuania are pushing for an embargo as the next logical step, while Germany, which very much depends on Russian gas, is warning against acting too quickly because of already high energy prices in Europe.

"It's unavoidable we start talking about the energy sector, and we can definitely talk about oil because it is the biggest revenue to Russia's budget," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said "the pictures that reach us from Ukraine are heart-breaking".

"This makes it even clearer that the EU, that the world that believes in a rules-based order, has to isolate this regime," she said. However, she declined to answer a question on what could trigger sanctions on Russia's energy sector.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte told a separate meeting that the EU was still dependent on Russian oil and gas and could not cut itself off by Tuesday, making clear there were limits on what the bloc could do at this stage.

Diplomats have said a Russian chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, or a heavy bombardment of the capital Kyiv, could be a trigger for an energy embargo.

Moscow itself has warned that EU sanctions on Russian oil could prompt it to close a gas pipeline to Europe.

US president Joe Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for talks with Nato's 30 allies, the EU, and in a Group of Seven (G7) format including Japan, designed to harden the West's response to Moscow.

The Kremlin has so far not been moved to change course in Ukraine by series of EU sanctions, including on 685 Russians and Belarusians and on Russian finance and trade.

Fifth round of sanctions

A fifth round of sanctions will include adding more names to the EU blacklists, with France saying if the situation worsens even further in Ukraine there should be no "taboos" in terms of sanctions, officials said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said he will press the need to ensure proper food supply chains throughout Europe in light of escalating sanctions on Russia.

He will “note” the European Commission's response to date on the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine is having on the agri-food sector.

He will also be calling on the commission to urgently examine and approve measures which member states require to help alleviate the situation for the fishing industry.

He said: “I will emphasise again the need to maintain functioning supply chains, and to ensure that our responses do not have any negative impact on the functioning of the single market."

The council will also receive a summary update from the commission on member states' CAP Strategic Plans, with Mr McConalogue urging the commission to approve the plans in a timely manner, in order to give Irish farm families the clear signals they need in order to be ready to implement the new Common Agricultural Policy from 2023.