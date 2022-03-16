Taoiseach: Rising Covid cases a concern but no plans to reintroduce restrictions

The Taoiseach has raised concerns around rising Covid case numbers but said the Government is not considering a reintroduction of restrictions at this point.

More than 16,000 cases were confirmed yesterday as the HSE said there are 101 Covid outbreaks across hospitals.

Speaking in Washington, Micheál Martin said the advice so far is that Omicron is not having as severe an impact on people's health as previous variants, however, he warned that hospitals will come under strain as more people are admitted.

"We are concerned with the increase in Covid cases," he said.

He said that around half of all cases in hospital are being treated for other illnesses.

"So the problem for that really is more on the hospital's organisation and configuration whereby because of isolation it creates a real pressure on our hospitals, so that was one aspect of that.

He added: "The numbers in ICU are not rising as we speak."

The Taoiseach said the situation is being kept under constant review by the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, but the Cabinet has not discussed introducing any restrictions.

"I think what we are looking at to be fair is far more transmissible variants of Covid-19 so it is much more difficult to avoid than maybe earlier variants and also there may be some waining around the infection part of the vaccines. But the good news is that vaccines are still very effective in terms of preventing serious illness."

Asked what message on Covid he would give the public over the St Patrick's Day weekend, Mr Martin said: "I think the message is to enjoy Patrick's Day but obviously be comfortable in what you're doing and take basic precautions in terms of your own health and in terms of the Covid situation."

"The key message I would give is vaccination, and a lot of people out there have not got the booster. We would urge people to get the booster and to get vaccinated, particularly those who got sick earlier in the year with Covid who didn't get the opportunity to take the booster," Mr Martin said.