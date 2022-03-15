Ukraine ambassador: Up to 80,000 refugees could come to Ireland

Ukraine ambassador: Up to 80,000 refugees could come to Ireland

A young boy refugee fleeing Ukraine arrives at the Vysne Nemecke border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia; many refugees from Ukraine are expected in Ireland. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 09:55
Vivienne Clarke

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko said that to date 6,000 refugees have arrived here and plans are under way to set up a Ukrainian community centre where people could come to meet up with other refugees and get information.

When asked how many Ukrainians she thought would come to Ireland, the ambassador told RTÉ's Morning Ireland it was very difficult to predict and that more would come —  perhaps up to 80,000.

Many Ukrainians did not realise that the visa requirement for Ireland had gone. If Ukrainian media communicated that a visa was no longer needed for Ireland then “many thousands will arrive”.

Ms Gerasko said people had a lot of questions — how to get education for their children, how to get them into school and preschool, and how to access a GP. 

“It’s very difficult for them, some of them don’t have friends or relatives here. They don’t understand how the system in the country works,” Ms Gerasko said. 

Demand for translators

Ms Gerasko pointed out that many also did not speak English so the Ukrainian community was trying to assist with translators.

She thanked the Irish Government and the Irish people for such a warm welcome.

Her own parents remained in Ukraine and refused to leave their home to join her in Ireland.

She said that she asked them every day to come to her. Ms Gerasko said her mother finished every conversation saying “I hope we will be alive tomorrow”.

She said that while talks continue in the hope of finding a peaceful solution “we will never forget and we will never forgive”.

 

Read More

Attempted sex-for-rent exploitation of Ukrainian refugees 'abhorrent'

More in this section

An Irish tech boss and a former professional poker player carry out supply runs in besieged city of Kharkiv An Irish tech boss and a former professional poker player carry out supply runs in besieged city of Kharkiv
Dogs Trust 'overwhelmed' after receiving almost 500 rehoming requests since January Dogs Trust 'overwhelmed' after receiving almost 500 rehoming requests since January
Mother and baby homes Campaigners demand full state inquiry into illegal adoptions and falsified death certs
UkraineRefugee Crisis
<p>Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the energy credit, which would be paid shortly, was a strong response to rising oil and gas prices. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos</p>

Paschal Donohoe: No plans for further action on energy prices

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices