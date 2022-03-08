Stephen Donnelly '100% committed' to safe access zones around abortion services

Health Minister said the legislation would 'definitely' be in place this year
Stephen Donnelly '100% committed' to safe access zones around abortion services

Speaking today at the launch of the first-ever Women's Health Action Plan, Mr Donnelly said he is committed to having the legislation underpinning the zones completed by the end of the year. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 16:38
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he is "100% committed" to the implementation of safe access zones around abortion services.

The zones were meant to be introduced in tandem with the introduction of abortion services in 2019. However, the plans to establish 100m safe zones have yet to be implemented.

Speaking today at the launch of the first-ever Women's Health Action Plan, Mr Donnelly said he is committed to having the legislation underpinning the zones completed by the end of the year.

"I am 100% committed and we're looking at doing up the heads of Bill. The department officials are going to be meeting with the Health Committee soon - I hope it is the Health Committee. If they're not available, it's going to be an all-party group. 

"We're going to discuss some of the big policy questions, we'll get the heads of bill drawn up and then bring it to Government and get it on the floor of the house as soon as possible." Mr Donnelly said that the legislation would "definitely" be in place this year.

Contraception

The minister also signalled his intention to expand free contraceptives to all women in the coming years. A €9m fund will introduce the scheme this year and Mr Donnelly said that if he can secure funding over the next number of budgets, his intent is to see contraception made free to everyone.

He described the plan as a "landmark" in policymaking and said it was the result of "listening to women".

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women's Council and member of the Women’s Health Taskforce welcomed the plan, saying it was the result of a "radical listening" exercise.

“The Women’s Health Taskforce made the conscious decision to put women’s voices at the heart of health policy and implementation, and this plan seeks to deliver on what many women shared through the ‘Radical Listening’ exercise - an ask for a person-centred and accessible health system, which works to meet women’s needs as they arise. 

Ms O'Connor said: "This plan provides strong steps towards building that future for women in Ireland and our task is now to drive forward these actions that will be the critical levers for delivering meaningful change.”

Read More

Government must act on women’s equality issues, rally told

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Varadkar criticises 'foolish' act of driving truck into gates of Russian embassy
Fuel prices Further measures required to tackle soaring cost of living, committee finds  
Stormont press conference No business as usual until progress is made on Northern Ireland Protocol, says Jeffrey Donaldson
#Abortion lawsWomen's HealthContraceptionPerson: Stephen DonnellyOrganisation: National Women's CouncilOrganisation: Women’s Health Taskforce
<p>Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Ireland has the longest unbroken record of peacekeeping, but “we do need a discussion on this.”</p>

Citizens' assembly on Irish neutrality a possibility, says Taoiseach

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 2
  • 21
  • 29
  • 38
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices