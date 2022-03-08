Stephen Donnelly '100% committed' to safe access zones around abortion services

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he is "100% committed" to the implementation of safe access zones around abortion services.

The zones were meant to be introduced in tandem with the introduction of abortion services in 2019. However, the plans to establish 100m safe zones have yet to be implemented.

Speaking today at the launch of the first-ever Women's Health Action Plan, Mr Donnelly said he is committed to having the legislation underpinning the zones completed by the end of the year.

Glad to see Women's Health Action Plan launched - a real milestone reached, strong support from @DonnellyStephen to extend universal contraception beyond 17-25 age range and he will make case for extension in Budget23 'the policy intent is everyone' pic.twitter.com/PwYYrWnKDK — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) March 8, 2022

"I am 100% committed and we're looking at doing up the heads of Bill. The department officials are going to be meeting with the Health Committee soon - I hope it is the Health Committee. If they're not available, it's going to be an all-party group.

"We're going to discuss some of the big policy questions, we'll get the heads of bill drawn up and then bring it to Government and get it on the floor of the house as soon as possible." Mr Donnelly said that the legislation would "definitely" be in place this year.

Contraception

The minister also signalled his intention to expand free contraceptives to all women in the coming years. A €9m fund will introduce the scheme this year and Mr Donnelly said that if he can secure funding over the next number of budgets, his intent is to see contraception made free to everyone.

He described the plan as a "landmark" in policymaking and said it was the result of "listening to women".

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women's Council and member of the Women’s Health Taskforce welcomed the plan, saying it was the result of a "radical listening" exercise.

As part of the launch of the Women's Health Action Plan today @HSELive and @roinnslainte has launched a dedicated page on women's health with information and support, as well as info on the ongoing policy work. See https://t.co/YUbHxf2QYw pic.twitter.com/Wagi8PJY2p — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) March 8, 2022

“The Women’s Health Taskforce made the conscious decision to put women’s voices at the heart of health policy and implementation, and this plan seeks to deliver on what many women shared through the ‘Radical Listening’ exercise - an ask for a person-centred and accessible health system, which works to meet women’s needs as they arise.

Ms O'Connor said: "This plan provides strong steps towards building that future for women in Ireland and our task is now to drive forward these actions that will be the critical levers for delivering meaningful change.”