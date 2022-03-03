Labour 'fighting for survival' as Kelly leaves - Sherlock 

Alan Kelly's resignation as Labour leader comes as the party is "fighting for its survival", a party senator has said.

Marie Sherlock this morning became the first parliamentary party member to break their silence after Mr Kelly's sudden resignation and she told Morning Ireland that Mr Kelly's resignation is "a sad time" but that the leadership of the party is "not something to be held onto at all costs".

Ms Sherlock told the programme that the party was polling poorly and needed to make changes.

"We've known for some time now that the Labour Party is in a fight for its very survival. And while we in the party and our councillors across the country are working extremely hard, the reality is that we're finding it very hard to cut through.

Our polling numbers have stagnated and Labour's time in government is a legacy that continues to hang over us.

"So the reality now for the party is that we need a generational change, we need a fresh start. And if radical changes are to be made, then that has to stop that has to start at the top of the party."

Senator Sherlock paid tribute to Mr Kelly for the handling of his departure which came after months of internal strife and concern at poor poll figures.

Ms Sherlock said that she was "excited for the future" and said that the party needed "generational change".

"We need to send a message to the electorate that the party is making radical changes."

She said that the future leadership comes down to the party's two newest TDs - Fingal's Duncan Smith and Dublin Bay South's Ivana Bacik.