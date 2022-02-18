Government 'sitting on their hands' instead of axing hospital parking fees, Dáil told 

Government ministers have been accused of "sitting on their hands" when it comes to removing hospital parking charges for patients.

A Private Member's Bill from Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, debated on the floor of the Dáil last night, would see free parking for patients attending out-patient services in public hospitals.

Mr Tóibín said the bill was put forward for citizens who can least afford to pay hospital parking fees and who are "carrying a significant burden that they shouldn't be carrying".

He has described hospital parking charges as a tax on illness.

Minister of State for public health Frankie Feighan said the Government would not oppose the bill and recognised the intention behind it.

He said he hoped to "work together to find practical solutions" amid a review of the matter but pointed out limitations to the bill.

Mr Tóibín said the Government's review "is a form of political procrastination, a strategy for inertia".

"It's a major pity, the only thing warm with this country at the moment are the Government's hands because they're sitting on them and that's the truth, and it's terrible because you have this opportunity as a minister to actually make a difference," he said.

"What we've got from the Government's is nebulous: Maybe have a look into it. Review the situation. Think about it for a little bit.

"You have a Government with no real intent to do anything about this.

"We should be brutally honest with each other as humans, so we shouldn't mess with people's minds when it comes to this kind of stuff. There's no intent in the Government to grasp this nettle in any way at all."

Mr Tóibín recalled when he was given his own cancer diagnosis over the phone, he was unable to process the information.

He added that thousands of people who receive a similar diagnosis while attending hospital are then worried about getting their car parking ticket paid and searching for their credit card.

"That's not a fair and humane way to treat people who probably have the darkest time of their lives hanging over them."

The bill was not opposed and will be read a second time.

The programme for government has a commitment to introduce a maximum daily parking charge for patients and visitors at all hospitals, where possible and to introduce 'flexipass passes' for patients and families.

Public hospitals are generating around €12m a year in hospital parking income, with a number of hospitals charging between €10 and €25 a day.