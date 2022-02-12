Sinn Féin still most popular party as Fianna Fáil extends lead over Fine Gael

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party, while Fianna Fáil has extended its lead over coalition partners Fine Gael, a new opinion poll suggests.
Support for Sinn Féin remains unchanged at 34% since January 23 keeping them in the top spot. Fianna Fáil, however, has gone up by one point to 25% while support for Fine Gael has dropped two points to 20%.
The Sunday Times/ Behaviour and Attitude Poll also suggests both Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald are level at 51% in terms of satisfaction ratings after the Taoiseach received a three-point increase and the Sinn Féin president went up two.
Meanwhile, satisfaction ratings for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar went up three points to 44%, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan remains unchanged at 33%.
Overall satisfaction with the Government is up two points to 46%.
Labour leader Alan Kelly is up one point to 43%, however, support for the Labour party itself remains unchanged at 4%.
The Green Party have gained a two-point rise bringing them to 5% while the Social Democrats have gained one point bringing them up to 2% and Solidarity People Before Profit has fallen one point to 1%.
Independents have received a one-point bump to 9%.
The poll findings are based on a survey of 928 eligible voters, in face-to-face interviews conducted from January 27 to February 8. The margin of error is 3.3%.