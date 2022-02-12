Sinn Féin still most popular party as Fianna Fáil extends lead over Fine Gael

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party, while Fianna Fáil has extended its lead over coalition partners Fine Gael, a new opinion poll suggests.

Support for Sinn Féin remains unchanged at 34% since January 23 keeping them in the top spot. Fianna Fáil, however, has gone up by one point to 25% while support for Fine Gael has dropped two points to 20%.