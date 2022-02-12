Irish nationals told to leave Ukraine 'immediately' amid threat of Russian invasion

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising against all travel to Ukraine and is asking any Irish citizens to leave the country immediately "immediately by commercial means" amid ongoing tensions at the Russian border.

The advice until this afternoon was against non-essential travel to Ukraine, however, a statement issued this afternoon says the department is upgrading the travel advice following "intensive consultations" with EU partners.

It comes after UK Foreign Office updated its advice on Friday evening to urge UK nationals to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.

The Irish Embassy in Kyiv will remain open with a small number of essential staff remaining as the situation is kept under review.

The statement added: "The Department has been in direct contact with all of those scheduled to travel to Ukraine for surrogacy purposes in recent days. The Department will continue to provide support to each of these individuals and families with advice relevant to their particular situation."

The department says any Irish nations requiring emergency consular assistance should contact them at +353 1 4082000.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call as tensions escalate over a potentially imminent invasion of Ukraine.

The move came as the US announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Before talking to Mr Biden on Saturday, the Russian leader shared a call with French president Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow earlier in the week in a bid to resolve the crisis.

Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent personnel to military exercises in neighbouring Belarus, but insistently denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.