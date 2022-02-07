Government minister tells people to 'shop around' for savings instead of 'complaining'

A government minister has said that people who are worried about the cost of living should "shop around".

Junior finance minister Sean Fleming told RTÉ's Drivetime that people should look for alternatives instead of "complaining". Asked by host Sarah McInerney about measures being taken by the Government to tackle the cost of living, Mr Fleming said that savings could be made by changing providers of utilities or shopping at a different supermarket.

“It takes effort to shop and switch and if people make an effort they can save a lot of money.

Rather than just complaining and asking 'what the Government is going to do for me?' you could actually have a serious impact on your own finances but it involves people having to do some work themselves.

Mr Fleming clarified that the complaining reference was in relation to opposition TDs, whom he said did not offer any practical suggestions to people.

"Instead of people complaining because you’ve listed two or three Opposition TDs who have complained, I'm saying it would be more practical and give people suggestions. If you move around you can get better prices and that’s in our own hands," he said.

The junior minister told the show that his net income is around €1,000 a week but that his advice was applicable regardless of income.

Mr Fleming said that he has changed providers himself in different areas and does the weekly food shop in his own home.

"The best thing to do is if you need to change your supermarket, change your supermarket.

"If you need to change who you order your oil from every so often, change that too," he said.

“I’ve shopped around in relation to my health insurance.

“And it does take time and effort and if people put in time and effort they will actually get reductions.”