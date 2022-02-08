Taoiseach to visit London before St Patrick's Day Washington trip

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to London in March ahead of going to Washington DC as part of his week-long St Patrick’s Day programme.

Mr Martin is set to be the guest of the London's mayor Sadiq Khan and will take part in a busy schedule of meetings with the Irish community and British leaders before he heads to the US for his only face-to-face meeting with US president Joe Biden as Taoiseach.

The Cabinet will today also receive an update from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney as to the proposed schedule of where Cabinet ministers are likely to travel to over the national holiday period in March.

Last year, no minister travelled overseas due to Covid-19, and there is a desire to see what is possible to capitalise on the spotlight St Patrick’s Day lends to the country.

While Mr Martin will hit both the UK and the US, it is expected that most other senior Cabinet ministers will travel abroad, but there is still some doubt as to whether a full schedule of trips, including junior ministers, is yet possible.

Senior Government sources have told the Irish Examiner that the memorandum to Cabinet does not give an exhaustive list of who is going where, but is likely to signal to which countries it will be possible to send a delegation.

M50 speed limits will also be considered

On its 20-item agenda, the Cabinet will also be asked by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to approve amendments to the Road Traffic Bill to allow for varying speeds on the M50 motorway.

Under new plans for the motorway, operators will be able to better slow traffic in response to crashes, roadworks, poor weather conditions, and congestion.

Drivers will be notified of changes through new digital signs. There are to be 19 new gantries over the roadway to keep motorists informed with a total of 386 lane control signals.

The new bill will also address the issue of driving licences for asylum seekers who are currently precluded from obtaining them. Ministers will also be asked to approve measures to regulate the use of e-scooters on roads.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will also seek Cabinet approval for the appointment of a Controller of Intellectual Property.