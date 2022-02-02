Varadkar: Reform of planning laws will happen 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of his parliamentary party that planning reforms articulated this week by junior minister Peter Burke will happen, adding that Fine Gael is "going to make them happen".

It comes after Green Party spokesperson on planning and local government Steven Matthews hit out at the plans.

Outlining proposed changes to planning laws, Mr Burke this week said “tens of thousands” of homes are being held up because of the high level of judicial reviews.

He said there has been a 375% increase in such legal actions since 2018 and continued legal actions could slow down commitments to build 100,000 homes by 2030.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting that the measures are in the Programme for Government and they will be delivered upon.

It is understood that Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan told the meeting that there is a lack of accountability when it comes to the actions of some Green Party ministers and the public comments they make.

Senator Regina Doherty was critical of the decision to hold a traditional Leaving Cert this year, calling it a cop-out. She said the hybrid model should have been adopted.

Mr Varadkar also said the cost of living must be reduced and work is underway to look at potentially reducing some Government fees and charges.

He said the €100 credit for 2.1m domestic electricity customers was “not enough”.

The Fine Gael leader said that with rising inflation and higher prices, more needs to be done to help families and Fine Gael would respond to this.

The meeting heard work was underway with ministers to reduce the cost of living

Fianna Fáil party meeting

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil party, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he is conscious of the impact of the cost of living and how much of it is energy-related.

“It is important to protect the disposable income of workers and families,” he said.

“We are looking at a range of measures, including government charges, to enable people to cope with the cost of living increases and to protect people’s disposable incomes during this difficult time.

"Government will also announce progress on retrofitting with proposals next week to address the need to make it affordable,” he told party members.

He also said concerns related to orthopaedic waiting times for children are concerning.

“We have provided funding to give capacity to the health system to provide treatment and children cannot be waiting such an inordinate length of time. The system must deliver on the resources they have been provided.”

In response to calls from Malcolm Byrne and others, Mr Martin said there is a “need to provide a core level of funding that supports colleges and universities” and the need to address demographic pressures.

He attacked Sinn Féin who he said is hardening its strategy to attack the Government.

"We can’t allow their parliamentary and political tactics that seek to delay progress on many key issues.

“We in Fianna Fáil are in a Government of action that wants to get things done,” he said.