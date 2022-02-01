Almost 35,000 children referred to child welfare services in just six months

Nearly 35,000 children were referred to child protection and welfare services in the first six months of last year.
That included 250 children who were reported to Tusla amid suspicions they might have suffered sexual abuse along with 728 children who teachers suspected had suffered physical abuse.
In the same period, speech and language therapists made 45 referrals, ten of which related to physical abuse. Pre-school employees referred 23 children suspected of having been physically abused, while probation officers referred 23 children whom they suspected had suffered sexual abuse. 40 children seeking asylum were referred to Tusla by the managers of direct provision centres.
For much of that time period, January to June 2021, schools were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In 2020, the agency managed 69,712 referrals to Child Protection and Welfare Services and the 2021 figures look likely to be around the same total, given the number of referrals in the first half of the year.
The figures were released to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín who said the statistics are difficult to read.
"They are symptomatic of a society and government which is failing its most vulnerable citizens," he said.
Mr Tóibín says vulnerable children suffered during the lockdowns, in particular those reliant on special schools and supports.
"We also think of the children in direct provision centres, children from homes where a parent suffers with addiction, or children who are victims of domestic violence, we have failed these children," he said.
"How many were not referred to Tusla because they were at home, as per the government restrictions, and the usual red flags were not identified because the children were not in school?
A spokesperson for Tusla said the organisation has substantially improved counting methodology to more accurately account for all children for whom they receive a referral.
“When full 2021 data is available, a comparative analysis will be done. Again, in the context of various dimensions of Covid-19. We did, as previously reported in 2021 see a partial increase in referrals from An Garda Síochána and from mandated reporters working in the domestic violence sector.”