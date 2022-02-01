Almost 35,000 children referred to child welfare services in just six months

Nearly 35,000 children were referred to child protection and welfare services in the first six months of last year.

That included 250 children who were reported to Tusla amid suspicions they might have suffered sexual abuse along with 728 children who teachers suspected had suffered physical abuse.

In the same period, speech and language therapists made 45 referrals, ten of which related to physical abuse. Pre-school employees referred 23 children suspected of having been physically abused, while probation officers referred 23 children whom they suspected had suffered sexual abuse. 40 children seeking asylum were referred to Tusla by the managers of direct provision centres.

For much of that time period, January to June 2021, schools were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year's figures likely to match those of 2020

In 2020, the agency managed 69,712 referrals to Child Protection and Welfare Services and the 2021 figures look likely to be around the same total, given the number of referrals in the first half of the year.

The figures were released to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín who said the statistics are difficult to read.

"They are symptomatic of a society and government which is failing its most vulnerable citizens," he said.

These are stark figures. Given that we have nearly 35,000 referrals in the first six months, one would expect that the final figures for 2021 could be upwards on 70,000 referrals, similar to the 2020 figure.

Mr Tóibín says vulnerable children suffered during the lockdowns, in particular those reliant on special schools and supports.

"We also think of the children in direct provision centres, children from homes where a parent suffers with addiction, or children who are victims of domestic violence, we have failed these children," he said.

'Red flags not identified as children were not in school'

"How many were not referred to Tusla because they were at home, as per the government restrictions, and the usual red flags were not identified because the children were not in school?

The government must answer these questions, and take more tangible action when it comes to the protection and safety of children — they need to improve addiction services, homeless services and mental health services drastic.

A spokesperson for Tusla said the organisation has substantially improved counting methodology to more accurately account for all children for whom they receive a referral.

“When full 2021 data is available, a comparative analysis will be done. Again, in the context of various dimensions of Covid-19. We did, as previously reported in 2021 see a partial increase in referrals from An Garda Síochána and from mandated reporters working in the domestic violence sector.”