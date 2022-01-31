Up to 90% of public services to be available online by 2030

National Digital Strategy also seeks to have all populated areas covered by 5G broadband
As well as the roll9out of key infrastructure, the digital strategy aims to have 80% of adults with at least basic digital skills.  

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 20:35
Paul Hosford and Elaine Loughlin

Up to 90% of public services will be available online by 2030 under plans to be announced by the Government on Tuesday.

The National Digital Strategy will come to Cabinet from the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and aims to have all populated areas covered by 5G, and 80% of adults with at least basic digital skills. It also sets out a commitment to invest in cybersecurity. Under the plan, all households and businesses will have access to a gigabit network by 2028.

It has been developed under the Cabinet committee on economic recovery and investment, and is a commitment under the Programme for Government and the 2021 Economic Recovery Plan.

Radical change proposed in 'whistleblowers' bill'

Elsewhere, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath is seeking approval to publish the Protected Disclosure (Amendment) Bill 2022 – also known as the Whistleblowers' Bill.

In a significant change to the existing law, he is proposing that where a person takes a case to the Workplace Relations Commission or the courts concerning penalisation for having made a protected disclosure, the burden of proof will be reversed. It would be assumed that the alleged act of penalisation occurred because the worker made a protected disclosure unless their employer can prove otherwise.

The Protected Disclosures Bill will also expand protection beyond traditional employment relationships to include volunteers, unpaid trainees, board members, shareholders, suppliers, and job applicants. For the first time, these individuals will be able to take a case to the WRC if they believe they have suffered harm because of a protected disclosure.

Private sector organisations with 50 or more employees will be required to establish formal channels and procedures for their employees to make protected disclosures, as is the case currently in the public sector.

Michael McGrath: Whistleblowers' bill will put burden of proof onto employer

Defence Forces sex abuse claims Champagne party 'was wrong, caused offence, and reputational damage'
Over €30m spent by Government departments on external legal, HR, accountancy, and consultancy services Over €30m spent by Government departments on external legal, HR, accountancy, and consultancy services
Michael D Higgins: Honour Bloody Sunday victims by sustaining 'inclusive peace' Michael D Higgins: Honour Bloody Sunday victims by sustaining 'inclusive peace'
