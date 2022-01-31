Up to 90% of public services to be available online by 2030

Up to 90% of public services will be available online by 2030 under plans to be announced by the Government on Tuesday.

The National Digital Strategy will come to Cabinet from the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and aims to have all populated areas covered by 5G, and 80% of adults with at least basic digital skills. It also sets out a commitment to invest in cybersecurity. Under the plan, all households and businesses will have access to a gigabit network by 2028.