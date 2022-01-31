Up to 90% of public services to be available online by 2030

Up to 90% of public services will be available online by 2030 under plans to be announced by the Government on Tuesday.
The National Digital Strategy will come to Cabinet from the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and aims to have all populated areas covered by 5G, and 80% of adults with at least basic digital skills. It also sets out a commitment to invest in cybersecurity. Under the plan, all households and businesses will have access to a gigabit network by 2028.
It has been developed under the Cabinet committee on economic recovery and investment, and is a commitment under the Programme for Government and the 2021 Economic Recovery Plan.
Elsewhere, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath is seeking approval to publish the Protected Disclosure (Amendment) Bill 2022 – also known as the Whistleblowers' Bill.
In a significant change to the existing law, he is proposing that where a person takes a case to the Workplace Relations Commission or the courts concerning penalisation for having made a protected disclosure, the burden of proof will be reversed. It would be assumed that the alleged act of penalisation occurred because the worker made a protected disclosure unless their employer can prove otherwise.
The Protected Disclosures Bill will also expand protection beyond traditional employment relationships to include volunteers, unpaid trainees, board members, shareholders, suppliers, and job applicants. For the first time, these individuals will be able to take a case to the WRC if they believe they have suffered harm because of a protected disclosure.
Private sector organisations with 50 or more employees will be required to establish formal channels and procedures for their employees to make protected disclosures, as is the case currently in the public sector.