Former rugby player Hugo MacNeill enters Seanad race

Former Ireland rugby international Hugo MacNeill is to run as an independent candidate in the Trinity College Dublin Seanad by-election.

Mr MacNeill, who is married to sitting Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, joins a number of other candidates hoping to take the seat vacated by Labour's Ivana Bacik after her victory in the Dublin Bay South Dáil by-election last year.

Ursula Quill, a doctoral student at the School of Law in Trinity College, has also announced her intention to run, along with barrister Ade and former Green Party councillor Sadhbh O’Neill.

Former army officer and disability campaigner Dr Tom Clonan has also put his name into the race.

Mr MacNeill studied economics at Trinity College and did a post-graduate degree in Oxford University.

During his rugby career, he played for Leinster, as well as representing Ireland 37 times and the Lions on three occasions.

He went into banking, working for Goldman Sachs.

However, in recent years he has been working on developing and expanding the Trinity Centre for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

"Less than 1% of young people with intellectual disabilities progress to third-level education. Less than 6% secure full-time employment. We must change this. We can change this."

He added: “My campaign will focus on three key priorities for Seanad Éireann: Repairing relationships on these islands which have been significantly damaged in recent years, empowering people with intellectual disabilities through new proven educational and employment initiatives, and advocating strategically for Irish businesses on issues of key importance to re-create a vibrant and sustainable post -Covid economy."

The by-election is expected cost over €500,000.

The closing date for nominations is February 11 and the 70,000 eligible voters must have their ballots returned by March 30 at 11am.