Covid restrictions to be lifted 'quickly' and 'widely' from next week

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is confident that Covid restrictions can be lifted "quickly" and "very widely" starting from next week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is due to meet on Thursday and it is now expected that a second Cabinet meeting to sign off on the phased easing of Covid measures will be held on Friday as Ministers are eager to give businesses time to prepare for further reopening.

"I think we need to start bringing back some of our social life. I think that's important for our health, wellbeing, welfare," said Mr Ryan.

He indicated that the 8pm closing time for hospitality as well as getting people back into the office will be among the first things looked at.

"I think the likes of our sporting, cultural events, artistic events, particularly outdoors obviously, it makes sense that we start bringing them back.

"It's important that people who are working from home do start to have the chance to come back in, particularly into the office. So in my mind restoring the return to work," Mr Ryan said.

However, he said the full details and sequencing will have to be worked out between public health experts and the Government.

Mr Ryan said he does not expect restrictions to be eased this weekend, stating: "It will be next week, towards the end of next week, I expect that we'll see the restrictions starting to be lifted."

He also expects that Covid certs will not be required for hospitality after March if the trajectory of the virus remains positive.

"We have to be careful with Covid, it can keep changing so nothing is certain but certainly the position we're in at the moment is a lot better than it looked a number of weeks ago.

"The numbers in ICU have held steady, the virulence of the virus, the health consequences, while for some people still very significant, no one should underestimate it, no one should downplay the severity for some people, but it's not in the same numbers as previous variants. And that looks like it's going to give us the chance to start lifting restrictions quickly, in my mind, very widely," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme.

He said boosters have worked and encouraged anyone who has not yet received a booster to get one.