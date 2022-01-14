Citizenship scheme for 17,000 undocumented migrants to open at the end of January

A scheme which offers up to 17,000 undocumented migrants a path to Irish citizenship will open at the end of January.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee last month confirmed that people living in Ireland illegally will be granted permission to officially reside here. About 3,000 of that number are believed to be children.

Ms McEntee has confirmed the scheme will open on January 31, 2022, with applications accepted for six months until July 31, 2022, when the scheme will close. The scheme will enable applicants, and their eligible dependents where the criteria are met, to remain and reside in the State and to regularise their residency status.

According to the white paper, principal or lead applicants over the age of 18 must have resided in the State without a valid residence permission continuously for a minimum of four years immediately prior to the opening date.

For cases that involve a person under the age of 18, this will be three years. All other adult eligible family members must have resided with the principal applicant in the State without a valid residence permission continuously for a minimum of two years. A short period of absence from the State of up to 60 days and the period of any short-stay visitor’s immigration permission will be disregarded.

The paper reads: "Eligibility under the Scheme is subject to the good character and conduct of applicants, ie the principal applicant and each family member. The Immigration Service will take into consideration information from An Garda Síochána and other public authorities regarding any behaviour of a criminal nature considered to be contrary to the common good and/or public policy, and may refuse to grant a residence permission to any applicant on that basis.

"The principal applicant and any eligible family members should not pose a threat to the security of the State, or another State, through terrorism or support for terrorist activities, through incitement to hatred, through criminal behaviour, or of violence against one or more persons."

Scheme 'once-in-a-generation'

Ms McEntee said the scheme was "once-in-a-generation".

“I know the announcement of the scheme has been welcomed by those who have been contributing to our society for years but were seeking a way of regularising their status here in Ireland," she said.

I firmly believe this scheme will improve the lives of thousands of people across the country who contribute to our society, enrich our culture, and work in our economy, but unfortunately still live in the legal shadows.

“To assist people to begin preparing their applications, I am also publishing today the policy document for the scheme. This contains full details on the eligibility requirements, and the documentary proofs required to support an application.

"People come to Ireland to make a better life for themselves and their families, and they can find themselves undocumented for many reasons. This scheme will provide an opportunity for those who meet its criteria to remain and reside in the State and to become part of mainstream Irish society rather than living on its margins.”

Those eligible will be granted an immigration permission that allows for unrestricted access to the labour market and will be able to count their years in Ireland towards citizenship.

Those with an existing deportation order can apply if they meet the minimum undocumented residence requirement.