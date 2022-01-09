Sinn Féin rises to 33% in polls but current coalition still favoured option for Government

Sinn Féin has risen to 33% support in the latest opinion poll, 10 points ahead of Fine Gael.

Mary Lou McDonald's party is up two points in the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll published today. Fine Gael is down two points to 23%, Fianna Fáil up two to 19% and the Green party down one point on 3%.

The Social Democrats find themselves up to 4%, level with Labour who are unchanged, with Solidarity People Before Profit on 3% and Aontú 2%, each down a point. Independents and others account for 9% of support.

However, the poll found that the idea of the current coalition of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens was more appealing (38%) to the public than that of a Sinn Féin-led coalition (34%). There is little support for a coalition of Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil (10%) or Sinn Féin and Fine Gael (3%).

Approval ratings

The poll also asked for approval ratings of various politicians, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald having a 4.1 out of 10 approval. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar follow on 3.9 and 3.8, respectively. The chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, is on 5.5.

However, despite Sinn Féin's strong polling, more people said that they would want Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to be in his role than his opposition counterpart Pearse Doherty, with 41% of people also favouring Helen McEntee as Justice Minister over Martin Kenny.

The wide-ranging poll also found that 45% of people don't believe the Covid-19 pandemic will be over this year, with 45% confident in the Government's handling, 60% in favour of schools being open, and 73% saying that they do not favour getting rid of all restrictions immediately.