Taoiseach announces new communications committee for Fianna Fáil

The Taoiseach has announced a new communications committee as part of an overhaul of the Fianna Fáil party.
The committee will be headed up by senator Shane Cassells and follows on from an internal Fianna Fáil report carried out in the wake of the 2020 general election which blamed a lack of a clear identity for the party's poor performance.
Other members of the committee are TDs James O’Connor and James Lawless as well as senators Mary Fitzpatrick, Malcolm Byrne, Fiona O’Loughlin and Eugene Murphy.
Siobhán Russell, who is the party's head of communications, has also been selected to sit on the committee.
Mr Martin said: “Fianna Fáil is performing very strongly in Government and is a key force for positive change in communities in every corner of the country.
"Our challenge is to ensure that this message reaches as wide an audience as possible among the public and that our whole organisation is empowered to tell that story.
"This new committee will play an important role in advancing our strategy and developing capacity, and I look forward to working with them.”