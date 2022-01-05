Number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital tops 900

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has topped 900 for the first time since last February.

The Government’s Covid-19 Data Hub shows that 928 patients are in hospital with the virus today.

February 12, 2021, was the last time the figure was higher when 959 Covid patients were in hospital.

The Data Hub also shows that as of 11.30am on Tuesday, there were 90 patients with the virus in intensive care.

However, the number of people with the virus in hospital is down on the peak during the Delta wave, when more than 2,000 people were hospitalised last January.

The rising hospitalisations come as record Covid-19 cases were recorded over the Christmas period.

Some 23,281 cases were recorded on New Year’s Day, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 21,302 cases of the virus were recorded – the second-highest daily total to date.

The Chief Medical Officer said that the surge in cases is “having a major impact on essential services across all sectors”.

Dr Tony Holohan called on the people to continue to restrict their movements “by limiting the people we interact with from other households”.

It comes as a letter from the HSE was sent to health services saying a two-week focus on Covid-19 and “time-sensitive” treatment is now needed.

It means elective procedures will be postponed for thousands of people again.

The letter, sent by HSE chief Paul Reid, says: “The sharp escalation in cases has placed healthcare systems under great pressure, both from the impact of cases being hospitalised and from staff shortages related to Covid-19 infection or contact.”

The seven actions called for include a 14-day “period of prioritisation” on Covid-19 and “urgent time-sensitive work”, Mr Reid states.