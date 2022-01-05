Number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital tops 900

Number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital tops 900

February 12, 2021, was the last time the figure was higher when 959 Covid patients were in hospital. 

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 10:29
Steve Neville

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has topped 900 for the first time since last February.

The Government’s Covid-19 Data Hub shows that 928 patients are in hospital with the virus today.

February 12, 2021, was the last time the figure was higher when 959 Covid patients were in hospital. 

The Data Hub also shows that as of 11.30am on Tuesday, there were 90 patients with the virus in intensive care.

However, the number of people with the virus in hospital is down on the peak during the Delta wave, when more than 2,000 people were hospitalised last January.

The rising hospitalisations come as record Covid-19 cases were recorded over the Christmas period.

Some 23,281 cases were recorded on New Year’s Day, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 21,302 cases of the virus were recorded – the second-highest daily total to date.

The Chief Medical Officer said that the surge in cases is “having a major impact on essential services across all sectors”.

Dr Tony Holohan called on the people to continue to restrict their movements “by limiting the people we interact with from other households”.

It comes as a letter from the HSE was sent to health services saying a two-week focus on Covid-19 and “time-sensitive” treatment is now needed.

It means elective procedures will be postponed for thousands of people again.

The letter, sent by HSE chief Paul Reid, says: “The sharp escalation in cases has placed healthcare systems under great pressure, both from the impact of cases being hospitalised and from staff shortages related to Covid-19 infection or contact.”

The seven actions called for include a 14-day “period of prioritisation” on Covid-19 and “urgent time-sensitive work”, Mr Reid states.

Read More

Foley won't seek derogation to let isolating teachers return to work sooner

More in this section

Former 'Examiner' journalist Tony Cadogan has died Former 'Examiner' journalist Tony Cadogan has died
Schools experiencing low attendance 'Inevitable' children will contract Covid over coming weeks, CMO says as 21,302 cases confirmed
Female entrepreneur drawing on whiteboard Foley won't seek derogation to let isolating teachers return to work sooner
#COVID-19
<p>Heading into the weekend, the weather is expected to remain unsettled while it will also be cold at times.</p>

More cold weather expected with frost and ice to 'set in quickly after dark'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices