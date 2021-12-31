Pressure mounts on Government over price of antigen tests

Pressure is mounting on the Government to intervene on the cost of antigen testing after it last night announced substantial changes to the testing requirements for suspected cases of Covid-19.

As a record 20,554 new cases were announced — the fourth new daily record this week, Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, expressed fears about the rapid spread of the virus, with Omicron now accounting for over 90% of cases.

The numbers of Covid patients in hospitals increased again, hitting 619, with 88 in intensive care yesterday.

Responding to the surge and pressures on testing systems, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced a raft of changes, including a focus on antigen testing.

For testing:

Symptomatic people aged four to 39 should self-isolate and do regular antigen tests instead of PCR. They should go for a PCR if they get a positive antigen test result.

People with repeated ‘not detected’ antigen results should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms go.

Symptomatic health staff should get a PCR test.

People with an underlying condition should contact their GP.

Symptomatic people under three or over 40 should get a PCR.

Mr Donnelly said antigen tests will be provided to people’s homes when required, from January 3.

Self-isolation after a positive PCR result is reduced from 10 to seven days in limited circumstances:

Over-13s who are at least seven days post-booster, or who have completed initial vaccinations and had Covid-19 within the previous three months, should self-isolate for a minimum of seven days from the start of symptoms (or first positive test if asymptomatic).

After isolation, they should follow public health guidance, including doing antigen tests, before meeting people.

These changes follow a warning from Dr Holohan that rising hospital Covid levels “are not sustainable.”

He said: “Over 90% of people in hospital and intensive care with Covid-19 are there for the management of Covid-19; less than 5% of those in hospital or intensive care have ‘incidental’ [asymptomatic, non-infectious] disease."

The changes were immediately met with frustration by opposition parties, who noted that just a month ago, the Government declined to subsidise the cost of antigen tests, which still vary widely in price.

"PCR tests [are] nearly impossible to get, record daily cases and no clarity on how our country will operate next week,” Labour leader Alan Kelly tweeted.

"Silence from Taoiseach and Minister for Health when public need reassurance and to at least see some sort of plan being put in place.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane said: “One third of positive cases through a PCR followed a positive antigen test. That is all the more reason to see greater use of antigen testing, and for it to be made freely available.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Omicron is a "serious threat".

"I appreciate everyone's hard work to keep people safe over this period. Our best protection is the booster," Mr Martin said in a tweet, adding 2.08m doses have now been given, with 417,000 in the last week.