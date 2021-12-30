Chief Medical Officer recommends changes to Covid testing system as case numbers soar 

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has written to the Health Minister recommending significant changes to the Covid testing system as case numbers soar.
Dr Holohan has raised concerns around the latest Covid-19 in a letter sent to Stephen Donnelly this evening, which also includes an update on the Omicron situation.
Dr Holohan is also urging people not to hold parties or New Year's Eve or gatherings in their homes and to keep their social contacts low.
As the testing system comes under massive pressure, it is understood that his letter includes a recommendation that some limited groups should have a positive antigen test before they seek a PCR test if they have symptoms, or wait until symptoms subside with continued negative antigen tests.
Changes on the self-isolation period for people who have been boosted have also been put forward by the CMO, which would see the minimum time brought down to seven days for some people.