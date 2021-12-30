Chief Medical Officer recommends changes to Covid testing system as case numbers soar 

Chief Medical Officer recommends changes to Covid testing system as case numbers soar 

Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 18:14
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has written to the Health Minister recommending significant changes to the Covid testing system as case numbers soar.

Dr Holohan has raised concerns around the latest Covid-19 in a letter sent to Stephen Donnelly this evening, which also includes an update on the Omicron situation.

Dr Holohan is also urging people not to hold parties or New Year's Eve or gatherings in their homes and to keep their social contacts low.

As the testing system comes under massive pressure, it is understood that his letter includes a recommendation that some limited groups should have a positive antigen test before they seek a PCR test if they have symptoms, or wait until symptoms subside with continued negative antigen tests.

Changes on the self-isolation period for people who have been boosted have also been put forward by the CMO, which would see the minimum time brought down to seven days for some people.

More to follow...

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Oct 23, 2020 Experts warn PCR testing system 'maxed-out'
Hospital Stock HSE blames Covid and staff retention for spending an extra €70m on agency workers
Bus mechanic fired for calling colleague 'stupid f**king foreigner' awarded €2.6k Bus mechanic fired for calling colleague 'stupid f**king foreigner' awarded €2.6k
<p>The global behemoth, which operates a huge store in Ballymun in north Dublin and a click-and-collect operation in Carrickmines in south Dublin, said in September that it was suffering supply chain issues.</p>

Ikea's Irish customers face 11% price hike due to rising costs

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices