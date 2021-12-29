Taoiseach believes rift with Fianna Fáil backbenchers has 'settled'

The Taoiseach says that he believes disquiet amongst Fianna Fáil backbenchers has "settled".

Micheál Martin's tenure as Taoiseach has been plagued with noises from within his own party about his future. Last summer, reports surfaced that a list of TDs and Senators willing to back a heave against him, but no move was ever made.

Asked about the mood within the party, the Taoiseach said that he believes that a return to in-person meetings has calmed the restlessness among those members, even if he does not agree with what they might say.

“I have worked very hard with my colleagues in the parliamentary party, TDs and Senators, on an individual basis and collectively as have the ministers worked with their colleagues and we are working well. I have, since I became leader, facilitated a fairly free framework of people having opinions and having ideas. That has always been my style.

I wouldn’t agree with everything that everyone says at any particular time.

Mr Martin said that he believes that the early teething problems of his party in government has "settled down". Mr Martin added that differences in politics are "natural", but that Covid-19 had exacerbated some of those issues.

“But I think there is a lot of work going on within the parliamentary party and different members of the parliamentary party are focusing on different issues," he said.

“I think it has settled down well. The first six months of government were difficult with Covid-19. The restrictions, I thought for the newer TDs and Senators, it was a very strange beginning in politics where one couldn’t meet and engage.

"People had differences with me and that’s natural in politics. But I think generally speaking it was difficult because of Covid-19, for this particular Dáil and Seanad. I think things have settled down considerably."

Asked about Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry who defected from the parliamentary party last summer, Mr Martin said that he would not be making any overtures to lure him back.

“Marc took his own decision, took it on his own initiative and that remains the situation.”

Mr Martin has said that he aims to become Tánaiste when his term as Taoiseach ends next December.

Speaking in support of Mr Martin, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says that the Taoiseach has "done a tremendous job".

"I think as Taoiseach, he hasn't put a foot wrong. He has been solid at all times at a very, very difficult time for the country."

Mr McConalogue said that appreciation for Mr Martin's "measured leadership" had grown as the pandemic has gone on and that he believed it would be up to Mr Martin what his next steps are next year.

"I think it will be very much Micheál Martin's decision as to what the future holds. I fully support him continuing, I fully support his leadership. I think we've seen Fianna Fáil adjust to being in government again and you've seen our ministers really make an impact.

"A year is a long time in politics and we've a lot of work to do, but I've no doubt that Micheál Martin will continue to provide that solid leadership."