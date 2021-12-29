State Papers: Officials stage-managed Bruton and Major's 'spontaneous' pub visit

The common practice of a stop-off in an Irish pub for a pint of Guinness by visiting heads was planned as a “natural bonding event” by Government officials who stage-managed a “spontaneous” visit by John Major and John Bruton to Foley’s bar on Merrion Row in Dublin in 1995.

Later that evening the British prime minister and his wife, Norma, were brought to a performance of Handel’s Messiah in the National Concert Hall which Mr Major described as “a truly marvellous evening.”

In a letter to the Taoiseach on December 22, 1995, Mr Major said that after returning to the residence of the British ambassador to Ireland the previous evening: “Norma said it was one of the most enjoyable evenings she had had in the past five years, and I entirely subscribe to that.”

We could not have been received with greater hospitality, kindness or warmth by you and Finola (Mr Bruton’s wife) and the magnificent care and audience at the performance of The Messiah.

Mr Major said he was very touched by the support they had all shown for what the two politicians were trying to achieve “despite all the pitfalls and difficulties we inevitably encounter.”

The prime minister also joked at how he was impressed at the Taoiseach’s new-found interest in cricket – Mr Major’s favourite sport. “What a splendid coincidence that so many cricketers happened to be drinking in the pub just at the moment when we chose to drop by,” he remarked.

However, State files indicate that the presence of the cricket fans might not have been a happy coincidence but part of a carefully planned visit to a Dublin pub.

One document from the Department of the Taoiseach shows that the stop-off in an upstairs room of Foley’s pub following a press conference noted there would be staff from the Taoiseach’s private office, constituency office and protocol section as well as the Government secretariat there “for atmosphere.”

The itinerary for the two leaders said the media might be briefed that the Taoiseach and prime minister joined staff who were having a Christmas celebration in Foley’s. “This should create an image of informality and spontaneity,” it added.

Records show that a visit to a pub had also been proposed by Mr Major as some form of “natural event” during his trip to Dublin. Irish officials suggested that the two leaders should walk from Government Buildings on Merrion Street to nearby Doheny and Nesbitt’s pub on Baggot Street where they could be photographed “imbibing pints of Guinness/Murphy’s/Beamish.”

'Clearly unsuitable'

As for other entertainment, Irish officials were a bit concerned about the options available due to what performances were on in Dublin theatres at the time. They established the choice of events included several pantomimes such as Aladdin in the Gaiety, and The Adventures of Chez Mouse in the Peacock as well as the musical, The King and I which was running in the Olympia Theatre.

Other potential choices including a version of Synge’s Playboy of the Western World in the Abbey and the Bjorn Again Christmas Show in The Point, which officials helpfully explained was “a pop show take-off of ABBA”.

“While the Gaiety, Point and Peacock are clearly unsuitable, you might like to consider The Playboy of the Western World or indeed the musical, The King and I, as options to The Messiah in the Concert Hall,” one official noted.

Mr Major’s private secretary, Roderic Lyne, also echoed the British prime minister’s views on the social element of his visit to Dublin.

In a letter to the secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach, Paddy Teahon, Mr Lyne wrote: “As I look back over the ups and downs of the past three years…yesterday evening will remain in the memory as one of the most agreeable moments.” He claimed the reception given by the audience at the NCH to Mr Major was “genuinely moving - even to a hard-bitten old Stalinist.”