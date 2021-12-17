Government TDs and senators demand rejection of Nphet proposals

The Government is coming under pressure from within its own ranks to reject the latest Nphet recommendations.

TDs and Senators have lashed out at the surprise recommendations which would see pubs and restaurants close at 5pm over the busy Christmas period.

A group of seven Fianna Fáil senators came out against the move. Lisa Chambers, Malcolm Byrne, Pat Casey, Eugene Murphy, Shane Cassells, Paul Daly and Fiona O'Loughlin said the proposed curfew is unviable for the industry.

"We feel it was important to make our voices heard and our views known on the issue," Ms Chambers, Seanad leader for Fianna Fàil said.

"It is the view of our group here today that the proposed 5pm closing time is a step too far.

"And we say that for two main reasons. One, we feel that people are going to socialise in any events over the Christmas period, and they go into their homes into house parties and not into regulated spaces.

"And the view is that, with a caveat attached that we're not public health experts, we believe that it is a safer environment in a pub in a restaurant for Covid certs are being checked," she added.

The group members said they are not threatening to resign as that would be "an extreme move" but are using their positions as elected representatives to air their concerns.

They said they would support the government in any votes, but hoped their intervention would influence government decision making later today.

Ms Chambers said she hoped Nphet was not seeking to negotiate through the airwaves as to what an appropriate closing time for pubs is.

She said she understood the weight on the shoulders of ministers but that it is for Nphet to advise and government to govern.

Earlier, former minister Michael Ring has called on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to reject the advice submitted to the Government leaders late last night.

Former Minister for Social Protection, senator Regina Doherty vented her anger by tweeting: "If Nphet is really saying that two double vaccinated and boosted people can’t have a pizza and a pint after 5pm then I give up."

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin dubbed the recommendation "an insult to our businesses people and workers in hospitality" and said it "has been floated and has caused enormous worry and stress to so many people".

"After nearly two years of this, the vast majority of people know how to reduce risk and stay safe," he tweeted.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has also taken to Twitter to oppose the advice: "Obviously am not privy to specific details of Nphet recommendations but surely a 9pm or 10pm curfew with a weekly review of figures.

"Ramp-up boosters with updated Covid certs for entrance to all indoor events. People open to compromise not confrontation in the interest of public health," he wrote.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said he is "totally opposed" to the Nphet proposal for a 5pm closing time. "It will simply lead to an increase in house parties," he said.

This was echoed by party colleague senator Eugene Murphy, who tweeted: "As most pubs don't open until 6pm, I cannot see any possible proposal from Nphet to close by 5pm acceptable to Government."