Independent review of mother and baby home survivors' testimony in doubt

Doubts have been cast over whether a promised independent review of testimony given by mother and baby home survivors will now go ahead.

In June, Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said he hoped to bring proposals to Cabinet to appoint an international human rights expert to re-examine the written testimony given to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission, and report back next year.

The review would examine the evidence “through a human rights lens” after survivors raised serious concerns over how testimony provided to the confidential committee was handled.

Six months on, this independent expert has yet to be appointed, and the department has said the review remains "under consideration".

Some 500 survivors gave evidence to the confidential committee. However, over the summer, commission member Professor Mary Daly admitted that the testimony of mothers and those born in institutions was not given the same weight as other information, as anything contained in the main report of the commission had to "meet robust legal standards of evidence".

The commission separately heard from a smaller number of people under oath.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said that following publication of the final report of the commission of investigation, Mr O’Gorman "listened to the concerns and disappointment of survivors when the report of the confidential committee did not live up to their expectations", and has acknowledged the deep hurt which this caused.

The spokesperson said the minister has been keen to address these concerns and had indicated earlier this year "the possibility" of a review of the testimony offered to the confidential committee.

However, during a recent press conference to announce a redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors, Mr O'Gorman would not confirm whether the independent review is still going ahead.

Instead, he said: "We are looking now, in conjunction with the Attorney General, at the creation of an approach where, in the first place, individuals who gave testimony before the confidential committee, and subsequently a wider body of survivors, can provide their testimony, their account of their experiences within these institutions.

That will form a central piece about that information, those lived experiences, will form a central piece of the records and memorial centre."

When his comments were followed up on by the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson said the minister "is committed to developing a new mechanism which will allow survivors’ personal accounts be recorded, acknowledged, and stand as part of the official record of mother and baby and county home institutions".

"This process will feed into Government’s broader work in the area of memorialisation, and it is hoped that the outcome will form the heart of a National Memorial and Records Centre," the spokesperson said.

The minister proposes to establish a process for survivors of mother and baby and county home institutions to come forward voluntarily with a view to having their personal account formally recognised as part of the official record of the history and lived experience of these institutions."

The spokesperson added: "The issue remains under consideration as part of the Government’s wider response to the commission’s report, as reflected in the action plan."