New poll sees Sinn Féin extend its lead as most popular party

Sinn Féin has extended its lead as the country’s most popular political party, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll found that support for the party rose three points since a similar poll in October.

The increase now puts Sinn Féin 15 points ahead of Fine Gael, which dropped 2 points to 20%, and coalition partner Fianna Fáil, which remains unchanged at 20%.

Support for the Green Party fell 2 points to 5%, Labour remained unchanged at 4%, and the Social Democrats dropped one point 2%.

Solidarity-People Before Profit and Aontú polled at 2% and 1% respectively, both unchanged from the October poll.

Independent TDs saw their support rise one point to 11%.

In terms of satisfaction with the Government overall, support for the coalition fell three points to 43%.

Party Leaders

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Michéal Martin, and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan. Varadkar is the most popular party leader according to a new poll. Picture: Julian Behal

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was found to be the most popular political party leader, with his support rising 2 points to 45%.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald placed just one point behind at 44%, up one since October.

TaoiseachMichéal Martin gained two points and now sits at 43% overall, while Green Party leader and Minister for Transport, Climate, Environment & Communications Leader Eamon Ryan’s approval remained unchanged at 25%.

Covid-19

The Irish Times poll also asked voters for their opinion on how the Government has handled the Covid-19 pandemic thus far.

More than half (57%) said the Government had done a good job, against 29% who said it had done a bad job. 14% were undecided.

Lastly, the poll asked voters what Covid-19 restrictions the government should consider or not consider introducing in the future.

Two-thirds (66%) said closing bars and restaurants should be ruled out. However, 69% suggested limiting the numbers permitted in these venues over Christmas should be considered.

There was also majority support for limiting household gatherings over the festive period (53%) and continuing mask wearing for children aged 9 to 12 over Christmas (61%).

73% said schools and colleges should not be closed - the highest percentage against any specific measure.

70% said they would not support a ban on nursing home visits, and 66% said banning attendance at outdoor sporting events should not be reintroduced.

As regards travel, 54% said they would support a ban on international travel, with 41% against this move and 5% undecided.