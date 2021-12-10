New poll sees Sinn Féin extend its lead as most popular party

Poll puts Mary Lou MacDonald's party 15 points ahead of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil
Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 08:11
Steven Heaney

Sinn Féin has extended its lead as the country’s most popular political party, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll found that support for the party rose three points since a similar poll in October. 

The increase now puts Sinn Féin 15 points ahead of Fine Gael, which dropped 2 points to 20%, and coalition partner Fianna Fáil, which remains unchanged at 20%.

Support for the Green Party fell 2 points to 5%, Labour remained unchanged at 4%, and the Social Democrats dropped one point 2%.

Solidarity-People Before Profit and Aontú polled at 2% and 1% respectively, both unchanged from the October poll.

Independent TDs saw their support rise one point to 11%.

In terms of satisfaction with the Government overall, support for the coalition fell three points to 43%.

Party Leaders

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Michéal Martin, and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan. Varadkar is the most popular party leader according to a new poll. Picture: Julian Behal
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was found to be the most popular political party leader, with his support rising 2 points to 45%.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald placed just one point behind at 44%, up one since October.

TaoiseachMichéal Martin gained two points and now sits at 43% overall, while Green Party leader and Minister for Transport, Climate, Environment & Communications Leader Eamon Ryan’s approval remained unchanged at 25%.

Covid-19 

The Irish Times poll also asked voters for their opinion on how the Government has handled the Covid-19 pandemic thus far.

More than half (57%) said the Government had done a good job, against 29% who said it had done a bad job. 14% were undecided.

Lastly, the poll asked voters what Covid-19 restrictions the government should consider or not consider introducing in the future.

Two-thirds (66%) said closing bars and restaurants should be ruled out. However, 69% suggested limiting the numbers permitted in these venues over Christmas should be considered.

There was also majority support for limiting household gatherings over the festive period (53%) and continuing mask wearing for children aged 9 to 12 over Christmas (61%).

73% said schools and colleges should not be closed - the highest percentage against any specific measure.

70% said they would not support a ban on nursing home visits, and 66% said banning attendance at outdoor sporting events should not be reintroduced.

As regards travel, 54% said they would support a ban on international travel, with 41% against this move and 5% undecided.

