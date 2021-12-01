Children who don't comply with face mask rules to be sent home - Foley

Children who do not comply with mask-wearing rules will be sent home, the Minister for Education has said.

Children over the age of nine or in third class are required to wear masks in school, on public transport or in retail settings.

When asked if online schooling would be available to them Norma Foley said “education is available in a school setting.”

The measures were to protect children individually and collectively and to protect school communities, she said.

“This is a measure that protects all.”

She said that there needed to be “absolute clarity” about how schools operate the masks requirement, that had been provided. This was one measure in a suite of public health measures to limit infections in schools, she explained.

Ms Foley has advised parents of children over the age of nine years who wear glasses, that if they have problems with wearing masks, then they should go to their GP and get a medical cert.

Ms Foley told Newstalk Breakfast that if a child had any difficulties wearing a mask, then they should be evaluated by their GP.

“Every parent knows their child best”, she said and if their child had a specific issue, such as glasses, then they should discuss it with their GP, who would be in a position to give expert opinion and provide a medical cert for the school.

The Minister said that the “singular priority” was that schools should remain open, but that everyone had to abide by restrictions so that “the pressure could come off.”

Speaking to RTÉ radio earlier, the chief executive of Parentline said that the new measures for children were guidelines and school principals did have discretion for cases of complex concern.

Aileen Hickie said that parents understood the importance of keeping schools open and that Covid was spreading rapidly and of the need to stem outbreaks, but they were concerned about developmental outcomes especially for children with hearing difficulties or with special needs.

She added that “once again” the responsibility was on parents to ensure their child wore a mask.

Ms Hickie pointed out the difficulties parents already had getting children to wear gloves and scarves so getting them to wear masks could be even more problematic.

When asked if schools would reopen after Christmas, the Education Minister she did not have a crystal ball, but that if people continued to reduce socialisation and to abide by public health measures then schools should be able to reopen.

Ms Foley denied that the Taoiseach and chief medical officer were giving mixed messages to the public. The message from the CMO had been clear that everyone should reduce socialisation, the Taoiseach had echoed the same message, she said.

This had been a consistent message, she added. It now included younger children. Dr Tony Holohan had asked “wider society” to reduce their socialising.